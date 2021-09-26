One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. It is a shonen pirate adventure series that has been running for over more than 2 decades. The story’s center is Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who aspires to become King of the Pirates.

At the moment, the story is on a highly reputed Wano Kuni arc. Luffy and his gang are about to collide with the forces of the strongest creature in the world. He is joined by allies in Samurais as well as a couple of other pirate groups. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 994 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 994 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 993 Recap

In One Piece episode 993 recap, Yamato tells Luffy about Ace and how she met him through unusual circumstances. She wanted to go with Ace on adventures when he left Wano. However, she was unable to because of a reason.

Akazaya’s Honor

Akazaya and Law depart their paths on the shore. Law has his purpose, hence he leaves with Bepo. The Scabbards remember the last moments of their master Kozuki Oden. They’ve gone through countless challenges to reach here after 20 years of struggle.

The group approaches the front gate as they’re confronted by enemies. They easily defeat them and move forward. In their path, they come across another obstacle in the form of Kanjuro who brings his minions with him. Both groups are about to collide with each other.

Humongous Alliance

Each member of Akazaya fights with Kanjuro’s minions. On the other hand, Kiku takes it into her own hands to face off Kanjuro. She asks one last time if it was all acting. Kanjuro laughs at her for getting tricked.

Meanwhile, Nami and others get trapped by Yukai. Yamato explains to Luffy that her handcuffs will explode if she leaves Wano. Luffy proposes to take them off. Kaido begins his speech and mentions the search for ancient weapons to combat world government. For that, he has allied with Big Mom.

One Piece Episode 994 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 994 spoilers, Kiku battles Kanjuro and eventually defeats him. It’s still hard for other Scabbards to swallow as he was their comrade for quite some time. They all cry but move on as they know what’s at stake.

Kaido’s Move

Kaido begins his speech by saying how World Government has disbanded Warlords and they’re hiding some even greater power. He says that they want to seize Ancient Weapons and he’s forming an alliance with Big Mom.

Kaido tells the people under Orochi to choose sides. Since he’s going to transform Wano into a weapon stronghold, they can reside with him. Kaido cuts down Orochi and gives his men five seconds to make the decision. He declares that Yamato will become the new Shogun of the country.

Kozuki Momonosuke

Fukurokuju is the first one to answer Kaido’s call as he immediately announces his stand to serve Kaido. Hotei also joins him and becomes part of Kaido’s group. Many other Samurai groups follow the same. Hyogoro gets mad at them for their disloyalty.

Kaido then turns his attention to Momonosuke who’s ready to be executed. He asks him to declare his name. People on the ground tell him to say any random name since it will spare his life. However, Momonosuke proudly yells his name with tears in his eyes.

One Piece Episode 994 Watch Online

One Piece episode 994 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to these services to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 994 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 994 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, October 3rd

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, October 3rd

India – 8:00 AM, October 3rd

UK – 6:00 AM, October 3rd

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, October 3rd

Can Luffy and co stop this new alliance? Share with us what you think about this.