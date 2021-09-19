One Piece Episode 993 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time



One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It revolves around its protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. Luffy has a dream of becoming King of the Pirates. To achieve that, he needs to find the treasure called One Piece.





Luffy goes to different islands and towns and recruits his crew. He also faces various government officials as well as rival pirates for supremacy. Right now, One Piece is on the Wano arc where Strawhats are facing Kaido. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 993 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 992 Recap

In One Piece episode 992 recap, Luffy gives ten seconds to Yamato to explain the situation, however, this much time isn’t sufficient. He asks for more time. Back in the performance hall, Orochi continues to tell the audience about Momonosuke.

Orochi reveals how Momonosuke traveled to the future by using Toki’s power. All of Beast Pirates laugh at them and Jinbe and Robin join them. Other Samurais in disguise also laugh to not get suspicious. Even though they don’t want to, they don’t have any other option.



Back in the water, Law’s submarine carrying the Akazaya reaches near Onigashima. Law spots the surface and asks Bepo to steer through heavy currents. They finally reach the surface and Law swaps Akazaya and himself using his ability.

At the shore, Nekomamushi, Izo and Marco join Akazaya and Law. Kiku cries upon seeing her brother return. Marco says he spotted something interesting earlier, so he will check on that. Back in Kaido’s castle, he readies himself for an important announcement.

Kaido arrives in the performance hall to inform everyone about the new project Onigashima. In the attic, Yamato reveals that she wants to become Kozuki Oden. She takes off her mask and reveals her identity as Yamato, the daughter of Kaido.

One Piece Episode 993 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 993 spoilers, the Scabbards reach the entrance and face off with Kanjuro and his minions. Izo also joins them and Kanjuro comments that they will lose the battle. He also informs them about Momo’s situation.

Kiku gets into her Armor to fight with Kanjuro. Other Scabbards also prepare to battle the Beast Pirates accompanying Kanjuro. The battle begins and both groups clash. Inside the castle, Kaido is starting his speech.

In attic space, Yamato tells Luffy that he has to take her on his ship. However, since her father has shackles her arms, she can’t leave Wano. Luffy offers her to take off the shackles. But she believes that they will blast if they attempted to dismantle it.

Kaido begins his speech by saying how World Government has disbanded Warlords and they’re hiding some even greater power. He says that they want to seize Ancient Weapons and he’s forming an alliance with Big Mom.

Kaido tells the people under Orochi to choose sides. Since he’s going to transform Wano into a weapon stronghold, they can reside with him. Kaido cuts down Orochi and gives his men five seconds to make the decision. He declares that Yamato will become the new Shogun of the country.

One Piece Episode 993 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 993 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

Here is the One Piece episode 993 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, September 26th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, September 26th

India – 8:00 AM, September 26th

UK – 6:00 AM, September 26th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, September 26th

