One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It is one of the longest-running anime series with 991 episodes already aired. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to find One Piece.

Luffy has a dream of becoming Pirate King. To achieve it, he needs to find the grand treasure One Piece present in the Grand Line. Luffy recruits his crew from various islands and sets sail in the pursuit of treasure. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 992 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 992 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 991 Recap

In One Piece episode 991 recap, Perospero is seen on the shores of Wano. He gets isolated from other Big Mom Pirates. Perospero curses King, Marco, and Luffy for what happened to him. He vows to take revenge on them.

Nami in Trouble

Chopper and Usopp reach the brothel after running away. However, Big Mom still catches up to them and starts beating up them. She stops in the middle when Prometheus informs her about the location of Zeus and Nami.

Big Mom turns her attention to Prometheus and chases after the group of Nami. Meanwhile, on the live floor, people are gathering for the execution of Momonosuke. Orochi reveals his identity to others as Kaido gets pissed over his action.

Nami in Trouble

Distant Memory

Zoro fights off the hordes of Gifters present on the floor. It doesn’t take much effort for him to wipe them all out. Luffy is still with Yamato and he reveals his identity as Kaido’s son. He gets out of Yamato’s hold and tells him he doesn’t have time to deal with him.

Ulti is unconscious and Page One feels his jaw is dislocated. Doctors arrive to aid them but Ulti gets up without any major injuries. Luffy starts fighting Yamato but he keeps on blocking his attacks. He comments that Luffy reminds him of Ace.

One Piece Episode 992 Spoilers

For One Piece episode 992 spoilers, the Scabbards reach the entrance and face off with Kanjuro and his minions. Izo also joins them and Kanjuro comments that they will lose the battle. He also informs them about Momo’s situation.

I’m Oden

Kiku gets into her Armor to fight with Kanjuro. Other Scabbards also prepare to battle the Beast Pirates accompanying Kanjuro. The battle begins and both groups clash. Inside the castle, Kaido is starting his speech.

In attic space, Yamato tells Luffy that he has to take her on his ship. However, since her father has shackles her arms, she can’t leave Wano. Luffy offers her to take off the shackles. But she believes that they will blast if they attempted to dismantle it.

New Alliance

Kaido begins his speech by saying how World Government has disbanded Warlords and they’re hiding some even greater power. He says that they want to seize Ancient Weapons and he’s forming an alliance with Big Mom.

Kaido tells the people under Orochi to choose sides. Since he’s going to transform Wano into a weapon stronghold, they can reside with him. Kaido cuts down Orochi and gives his men five seconds to make the decision. He declares that Yamato will become the new Shogun of the country.

New Alliance

One Piece Episode 992 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 992 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need a subscription to these services to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 992 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 992 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, September 19th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, September 19th

India – 8:00 AM, September 19th

UK – 6:00 AM, September 19th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, September 19th

What is the connection between Yamato and Ace? Share your opinions down below. For more One Piece, make sure to follow us on social media.