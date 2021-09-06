Based on the manga series of the same name, One Piece is an ongoing anime series with over 900 episodes aired already. It follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become King of the Pirates.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece is a grand treasure left by former Pirate King Gol D. Roger. The pirates from all across the world set sail in the Grand Line to look for this treasure. Among them is Monkey D. Luffy who gathers his crew to find the treasure and achieve his goal. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 991 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 990 Recap

In One Piece episode 990 recap, Kanjuro informs Orochi about his failure to stop Kinemon. Orochi gets furious upon hearing this. He takes Momonosuke from Black Maria and asks his subordinate to prepare an execution platform for him.

Confrontation

Ulti falls from the stairs along with Page One. Back in the castle, Kid is fighting off the underlings but they just keep on coming one after another. Killer helps his captain but he too is short-handed. He suggests Kid work together because they can’t take all of them head-on.

Meanwhile, Kaido’s son says that he was waiting for Luffy to come and marches towards him. Ulti blames Luffy for what happened to Page One. However, Luffy reminds her that it was her that caused this accident.

Confrontation

Yamato, Kaido’s Son

Luffy reveals his real identity to Ulti and reveals he’s going to become King of the Pirates. Ulti uses her headbutt attack and Luffy blocks it with his own. Ulti and Page One realize that the opponent in front of them is dangerous and turn into their devil fruit forms.

They both fight and Luffy eventually gets an upper hand. However, Ulti fully transforms. Just as she’s about to attack Luffy again, Yamato Interferes and attacks her using Thunder Bagua. He takes Luffy with him and says that he was waiting for him.

One Piece Episode 991 Spoilers

For One Piece episode 991 spoilers, Perospero somehow finds the ground and manages not to drown. He curses King, Marco, and Luffy and tells them that he’s not going to take the alliance seriously. On the other hand, Chopper and Usopp go back to Pleasure Hall.

Nami in Trouble

Usopp and Chopper are relieved that Kinemon and others went ahead. However, there’s still a concern of Bit Mom. Meanwhile, inside the Pleasure Hall, Prometheus informs Big Mom of the location of Nami, Carrot, and Shinobu.

Orochi prepares the execution platform and informs all pirates and Samurais of Momonosuke’s identity. Inside the castle, Zoro, Kid, and Killer are dealing with Gifters who are just coming one after another. Luffy comes face to face with Ulti and tells her his identity.

Luffy vs Yamato

Ulti gets up and asks where Luffy and Yamato went. Page One too gets up and says that he hurt his jaw, however, there’s no major injury. Other people around them applaud the toughness and durability of those two.

Luffy vs Yamato

Luffy starts fighting Yamato and uses Elephant Gun right off the bat. However, Yamato has no problems whatsoever in blocking the attack. Yamato just wants him to hear him out. Luffy gives him 5 seconds because there’s some other place that he needs to go.

One Piece Episode 991 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 991 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Make sure that these services are available in your region for smooth streaming.

One Piece Episode 991 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 991 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, September 12th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, September 12th

India – 8:00 AM, September 12th

UK – 6:00 AM, September 12th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, September 12th

Why was Yamato waiting for Luffy?