One Piece Episode 990 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is a pirate adventure manga that focuses on Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become King of the Pirates. Luffy gets joined by various companions as he sets the sail in Grand Line to look for One Piece.

The story takes place in a world where pirates are increasing in number in the search of Grand Line. They have a common goal of finding One Piece and hence becoming King of the Pirates. Luffy is one of those aspirants and he wants to achieve his goal of finding the grand treasure. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 990 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 989 Recap

In One Piece episode 989 recap, Big Mom sees Chopper but the latter manages to fool her. However, she later realizes that he was part of Strawhats and then chases after him. Meanwhile, Kanjuro arrives at Orochi to deliver the news.

Marco and Izo Arrive

Kanjuro says that Momo tried to run away but he took care of him. Black Maria out of pity, takes Momo into her hand. Kanjuro informs Orochi that his plan failed and Kinemon outsmarted him. Not only that, but pirates have also sneaked in.

Fukurokuju arrives to confirm the news. However, he assures that Queen is handling the situation and they have nothing to be afraid of. But still, Orochi is skeptical so he orders his subordinates to create an execution platform for Momonosuke. On the outskirts of Wano, Marco, Izo, and Nekomamushi are on the ship, waiting to arrive in the country.

Chopper’s Save

Kyoshiro fools Sasaki and binds him using sea stone cuffs. On the other hand, Chopper and Usopp retreat using Brachio tank. Big Mom chases after them along with some of her subordinates. They set up firepower to intercept the Brachio Tank. Big Mom goes into the air to attack the tank from the top.

Instead of running away, Chopper allows the tank to take the damage and shoots on point-blank on Big Mom’s face. But it doesn’t have any effect. Meanwhile, inside the castle, Luffy comes face to face with Ulti and Page One.

One Piece Episode 990 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 990 spoilers, Perospero somehow finds the ground and manages not to drown. He curses King, Marco, and Luffy and tells them that he’s not going to take the alliance seriously. On the other hand, Chopper and Usopp go back to Pleasure Hall.

Nami In trouble

Usopp and Chopper are relieved that Kinemon and others went ahead. However, there’s still a concern of Bit Mom. Meanwhile, inside the Pleasure Hall, Prometheus informs Big Mom of the location of Nami, Carrot, and Shinobu.

Orochi prepares the execution platform and informs all pirates and Samurais of Momonosuke’s identity. Inside the castle, Zoro, Kid, and Killer are dealing with Gifters who are just coming one after another. Luffy comes face to face with Ulti and tells her his identity.

Ulti vs Luffy

Ulti clashes with Luffy using her headbutt attack. However, Luffy manages to repel her using his color of supreme king Haki. She falls back and turns into her devil fruit form along with Page One. They realize that the opponent in front of them is dangerous.

Luffy behind his attack and throws Ulti. He also punches Page One on the chin using Elephant Gun. Just when Ulti is about to attack Luffy, Yamato arrives out of nowhere and attacks her using Thunder Bagua. He takes Luffy with him and tells him that he has wanted to meet him for a long time.

One Piece Episode 990 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 990 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You need to take a subscription to their services to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 990 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 990 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, September 5th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, September 5th

India – 8:00 AM, September 5th

UK – 6:00 AM, September 5th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, September 5th

Who is going to win between Luffy and Ulti? Let us know what you think down below.