One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. Currently, with over 988 episodes, it has been running for the past 20+ years. The story is set in a world where piracy is at its peak and various pirates from all seas search for the treasure called One Piece.

Monkey D. Luffy is the protagonist of the story to find One Piece and hence become King of the Pirates. To achieve this dream, he gets accompanied by various crewmates who fight alongside him in the pursuit of One Piece. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 989 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 989 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 988 Recap

In One Piece episode 988 recap, Luffy and Kid continue to destroy enemies around them. Luffy asks Kid to stick to the plan while Kid disapproves. Zoro asks Killer about his captain and says they’re pretty much in the same situation. Four of them march forward.

Marco The Phoenix

Sanji comes out depressed after finding no woman in the brothel. Carrot gives him some words of encouragement. Meanwhile, Kinemon and others move forward but they spot Big Mom coming out. They hide from her but Chopper is unable to escape her sight.

Back to the Big Mom Pirates, they’re climbing the waterfall. Smoothie tells how badly they want to take revenge on King. However, their main goal for arriving here is to take care of Luffy. Perospero spots Marco in the air who kicks down their ship using Phoenix Brand. Once again, they’re unable to reach the land of Wano.

Ryou

Black Maria accompanies Kaido for a drink in his castle. Kaido asks Orochi about Kanjuro and tells how he could’ve accidentally killed him back then. Kanjuro finally arrives with a beat-up Momonosuke in his hand. He explains how he had to cut down some of the subordinates because they thought he was an enemy.

In Law’s submarine, Inuarashi receives a call from Nekomamushi who informs him of his arrival. The submarine is currently engulfed in a current but they drive out of it without any problems. Inside Onigashima, Luffy and Zoro reach the dead-end but Zoro opens up the path. Luffy uses Ryou to defeat the string of enemies and knocks some out using conquerors Haki.

One Piece Episode 989 Spoilers

In One Piece Episode 989 spoilers, Kanjuro informs Orochi that their plan to stop Kinemon and co failed. He tells them that Kinemon outsmarted him and he wasn’t able to judge his personality even after sticking with him for 20 years.

Orochi’s Fury

Fukurokuju informs Orochi about the situation in Onigashima and that pirate Luffy, Kid, and their group and infiltrated the area. He assures them that Queen is handling the situation and their entire force is present in Onigashima, hence nothing will happen.

Orochi takes Kinemon from the hands of Black Maria. He asks his subordinate to arrange a crucification stage for him. He is planning on killing Momonosuke and ending the Kozuki line.

Chopper’s Struggle

After spotting Big Mom, Chopper runs away in the opposite direction of Kinemon in the Brachio Tank. Nami, Carrot, and Shinobu run into a brothel to escape, but Prometheus spots them and informs Big Mom about the situation.

Meanwhile, inside the castle, Luffy stumbles across the pair of Page One and Ulti. They both confront each other and ask respective identities.

One Piece Episode 989 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 989 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you will need to subscribe to their platform to access the next episode.

One Piece Episode 989 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 989 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, August 29th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, August 29th

India – 8:00 AM, August 29th

UK – 6:00 AM, August 29th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, August 29th

What lies next in the path of Luffy? Share your thoughts down below. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.