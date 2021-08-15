One Piece is an ongoing anime series that is an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga of the same name. Its story centers on Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate who aspires to become King of the Pirates.

Luffy’s goal is to find the legendary treasure called One Piece left by Gold Roger. To achieve his dream, he amasses various people who become his crewmates and join in his quest. One Piece is largely known for its world-building, characterization and it’s themes that replicate the real world in many ways. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 988 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 988 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 987 Recap

In One Piece episode 987 recap, Kid corners Apoo and asks him if he was Kaido’s informant all along. Apoo calls him naïve and tells him that their alliance would’ve never worked. He uses his attack to slash Kid.

Hachha The Number

Beast Pirates asks permission to kill from Queen and he obliges. They then attack the trio of Luffy, Zoro, and Kid, however, none of them can deal any decisive blow. Killer also joins the fray and helps them deal with the enemies.

Hachha, a number from Beast Pirates attacks them, but Kid’s crewmates handle him and they retreat. Killer asks them to cover their ears to prevent an attack from Apoo. Meanwhile, Big Mom is getting ready for the big event and waiting for the arrival of her children.

Kid’s Friend

Kinemon leads his group from the Eastside and Chopper’s group joins them in midway. They stumble across a brothel and Sanji decides to visit it, however, it’s empty. After no sight of the enemy in the way, the group starts crossing the bridge.

Meanwhile, Apoo tells Beast Pirates that Killer ate a detective smile fruit in the hopes of saving Kid. They all laugh at him and Kid doesn’t like it. He attacks all of them and vows that he will kill anyone who laughs at his friend. They begin to march towards Kaido’s castle as Big Mom’s children get closer to the Onigashima.

One Piece Episode 988 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 988 spoilers, Perospero along with other Beast Pirates climbs the waterfall. They reveal that their main purpose for visiting Wano is to kill Luffy. Just when they’re about to reach the top, Marco arrives and knocks their ship down.

Kanjuro’s Return

In the castle, Kaido drinks with Orochi and Black Maria to celebrate the day. Kaido assumes that the Akazaya may not know about the location of Laugh Tale since Oden didn’t tell it to them. Kanjuro finally returns with a beat-up Momonosuke.

Kanjuro informs Orochi that their plan failed and Kinemon along with other Akazaya are coming to Wano with battleships. Furthermore, four of the worst generation are already causing havoc in the Onigashima. Orochi orders his subordinates to prepare the crucification stage for Momonosuke.

First Showdown

Nekomamushi contacts Inuarashi and informs him about their arrival. He is accompanied by Marco and a mysterious figure. Meanwhile, Sasaki spots Denjiro and asks him why he decided to come to the party. Denjiro ties him up with the rope and shows him the Kozuki symbol on his back.

Like Kinemon, Denjiro splits his forces into two and infiltrates the castle. Big Mom starts chasing Chopper in the tank but they flee in the direction opposite to that of Kinemon. Prometheus spots Nami, who’s carrying Zeus with her. On the other hand, Luffy comes face to face with Ulti and Page One.

One Piece Episode 988 Watch Online

One Piece is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You will need to get their subscription to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 988 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 988 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, August 22nd

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, August 22nd

India – 8:00 AM, August 22nd

UK – 6:00 AM, August 22nd

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, August 22nd

What’s the next major event happening in this raid? Share your thoughts with us down below. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.