One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same. It is a pirate adventure story that revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his hunt for the legendary treasure of One Piece. He sets out the sail on the sea to find the mysterious treasure and hence becomes King of the Pirates.

Luffy gathers numerous people from the islands and creates his crew. In his journey, he meets many people in the path. While some become his friends, some turn into his enemies. Luffy fights formidable opponents and strives forward to achieve his goal. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 987 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 987 Spoilers, Recap, Release, and Date

One Piece Episode 986 Recap

In One Piece episode 986 recap, we get a brief flashback of Tama eating Red Bean Soup. Zoro says that they had no other choice but to attack them since the pirates spilled Red Bean Soup. After being satisfied with the beating, Luffy and Zoro escape.

Queen’s Announcement

While Zoro and Luffy attempt to escape, Scratchman Apoo recognizes both of them. He informs Queen about their appearance. Queen gets shocked since he received the report that they were both in prison.

Queen announces that he needs to remove one of the Tobi Roppo. Whoever catches Zoro and Luffy will that position rewarded to them. Upon hearing this, everyone in Onigashima gets excited and chases down the duo. Apoo appears and gets ready to attack.

Fighting Music

Apoo uses his devil fruit ability to slash Zoro. He also uses the same for Luffy and explodes him. Zoro recovers immediately, but he couldn’t recognize how the ability works. He takes Luffy along with him and runs. However, Apoo once again attacks him and keeps repeating it.

Fighting Music

Meanwhile, Kid spots Apoo and remembers that he was the traitor in their group. Killer asks him not to get out of disguise but he doesn’t care and goes on to attack Apoo. Kid gathers all the metal parts in the vicinity kid attacks Apoo using Punk Gibson and knocks him down.

One Piece Episode 987 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 987 spoilers, once again, Queen gets shocked after seeing Kid infiltrating into Onigashima. Kid gets near Apoo and asks him why he betrayed their alliance. Apoo explains that their alliance would’ve never worked, alliances between pirates tend to end on bad terms.

Numbers

Upon seeing three of the worst generation members, Queen asks everyone to directly kill them. One of the numbers attacks with a giant mace which even kills some of the Beast Pirates. A pirate shoots an arrow at Kid, but Luffy intercepts and deflects it.

Luffy asks Kid to get to the keep. He also accuses Kid of making this huge mess but Kid replies to him back with the same. Apoo once again begins his attack but Killer asks everyone to cover their ears. By doing so, they’re able to evade his attack.

Return of Marco

Who’s Who watches all the action from distance, but he’s not interested in participating. He asks his underlings to find any information on Yamato. The group of Kinemon and Sanji make their way to the Kaido’s castle but stumble upon a brothel.

Return of Marco

Back at the upstream of Wano, Perespero and Big Mom pirates once again attempt to climb it. They don’t have any interest in the alliance and their primary goal is to kill Luffy. Prospero spots a flying creature in the air but it’s not King this time, it’s Marco. Marco knocks down the ship below as Nekomamushi and Izo watch them fall from a distance.

One Piece Episode 987 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 987 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation for Eng sub. You need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 987 Release Date and Time

Find below One Piece episode 987 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, August 15th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, August 15th

India – 8:00 AM, August 15th

UK – 6:00 AM, August 15th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, August 15th

Will Luffy Zoro and Kid make their escape? Let us know down in the comments.