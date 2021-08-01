One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It is a pirate adventure series with a plot that follows Monkey D. Luffy. One Piece is set in the world of piracy and pirates hunt got great treasure left by Gold Roger.

Luffy has a goal of finding this treasure and he embarks on the quest along with his crewmates. On his journey, he meets various people and likewise makes friends and enemies. With over 950 episodes, the series is one of the longest-running ever. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 986 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 986 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 985 Recap

In One Piece episode 985 recap, Tobi Roppo is called upon by Kaido. Once they arrive, Kaido tells them that he wanted them to meet Big Mom. However, since she’s changing they’ll have a delay. Meanwhile, he has another task he wants them to do.

Finding Yamato

King arrives and tells that it was him who called for them. King, Sasaki, and Who’s Who get into a little argument, but Kaido calms them down. He calls Bao Huang to check his schedule. Kaido is going to make a big announcement concerning Yamato today.

Kadio asks members of Tobi Roppo to find Yamato. Whoever does it successfully will get a chance to fight one of the All-Stars for their position. All 6 of them depart intending to find Yamato.

Chaos in Banquet

Kid heads directly to the mansion of Kaido, however, he gets stopped by his minions. Meanwhile, on the other side, Luffy sees that Beast Pirates are wasting food. Zoro too sees the same sight and thinks about Ebisu Town which was deprived of food.

Back to the Luffy, he drinks all of Red Bean Soup. Beats Pirates bring him more. Zoro cuts down other pirates who were wasting food. Luffy uses Kong Punch and beats all the enemies around him. Zoro arrives at Luffy’s place and he too begins to cut them down. Kid sees all of this and doesn’t care about it since their chaos will create an opening for him.

One Piece Episode 986 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 986 spoilers, Queen hears the commotion that Zoro and Luffy caused. Pirates are all beat up and lying on the ground. Apoo immediately recognizes Luffy and wonders if they were locked up in the prison.

Fighting Music

Luffy and Zoro make a run for it and try to escape. Queen announces that whoever stops them will get a chance to compete for the spot of one of the flying six. Furthermore, he wants to eliminate one of the existing Tobi Roppo.

Scratchman Apoo takes this chance to initiate his attack. First, he attacks Luffy who gets caught off-guard. After that, he goes for Zoro and slices him in the chest. He again attacks Luffy and this time blasts him. Zoro understands his ability and takes Luffy with him and runs.

Kid’s Revenge

Luffy immediately recovers and begins to engage in a fight again. Apoo once again begins to prepare for an attack, however, this time Kid intercepts. Despite Killer’s advice, he marches towards him since he was a traitor. Kid uses his attack Punk Gibson on Apoo.

Pirates spot Kid and Queen baffle about it. Kid asks Apoo to explain why he betrayed them. He tells him that they had no chance of defeating an emperor, that’s why he had to take an easy way out. Apoo uses his attack in close range and slices Kid.

One Piece Episode 986 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 986 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need a subscription to access these services.

One Piece Episode 986 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 986 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, August 8th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, August 8th

India – 8:00 AM, August 8th

UK – 6:00 AM, August 8th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, August 8th

Will Luffy and Zoro cause commotion in the banquet?