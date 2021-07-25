One Piece is an ongoing anime series that is an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name. Its plot features Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate boy who aspires to become King of the Pirates. One Piece explores the adventures of Strawhats as they venture out in the sea and face many challenges.

A new era of pirates has kicked off after the death of Gold Roger. In the pursuit of One Piece, many pirates from across the world have taken the sea. Among those is Monkey D. Luffy who along with his crewmates sails to fulfill his dream. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 985 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 985 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 984 Recap

In One Piece 984 recap, Orochi is celebrating the festival completely unaware of the conspiracy taking place in the Onigashima. Kid separates from the main force and marches on his own to take down Kaido. Luffy chases him down to stop him and he is joined by Zoro.

Alliance on the Move

Kinemon and Denjiro lead two parties from the right and left sides of the Onigashima. Their numbers total 5000. Meanwhile, Law departs with the rest of Akazaya in his submarine. Kiku is worried about Luffy but Law assures her that he will be safe.

Back in Onigashima, Luffy loses sight of Kid. Kanjuro is still on his way to the HQ. He meets a couple of Kaido’s minions along the way and neutralizes them. Since he’s still a spy in their eyes, he has no choice but to attack them. Momonosuke spots a knife lying down.

New Vehicles

New Vehicles

Franky brings out two new vehicles namely Black Rhino and Brachio Tank. Franky himself takes command of the former while Chopper takes the second one. Usopp, Carrot, Nami, and Shinobu join Chopper while Sanji and Brook tag along with Franky.

Robin and Jinbe go on foot as they all infiltrate Onigashima. Zoro hears some pirates talking about how great the booze tastes. They demean the people from Ebisu Town so he attacks them. Similarly, Luffy sees pirates wasting food as he remembers how Tama was deprived of it.

One Piece Episode 985 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 985 spoilers, all of Tobi Roppo’s members gather by the summon of Kaido. However, it was King who called for them. He tells them their task is to find Yamato and whoever does it will have the opportunity to fight one of the All-Stars.

Luffy’s Rage

Having seen Red Bean Soup spilled all over him, Luffy gets enraged and beats the pirates around him. Kid spots Luffy doing this and at the same time, he hears an explosion from another side. This time, it’s Zoro who slashes down the pirates around him.

Apoo recognizes Luffy and the situation at the party turns into turmoil. Luffy and Zoro start retreating as they beat numerous enemies that come in their way. However, Queen makes an announcement that makes them halt.

Apoo’s Surprise

Apoo’s Surprise

Queen announces that there will be a reward for the person who will catch both of them. He will erase a seat from Tobi Roppo and have that person become a new member. Hearing this, all pirates go straight to Luffy and Zoro.

Apoo begins his attack and successfully takes down both Zoro and Luffy. However, Zoro immediately gets back up and takes Luffy along with him. Kid becomes infuriated when he spots Apoo. He directly marches towards him and attacks him using Punk Gibson.

One Piece Episode 985 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 985 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Make sure that you’ve subscribed to these services to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 985 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 985 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, August 1st

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, August 1st

India – 8:00 AM, August 1st

UK – 6:00 AM, July 25 th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, August 1st

What will be Luffy’s reaction to the ongoing party? Let us know down in the comments. For more One Piece, don’t forget to follow us on social media.