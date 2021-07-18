One Piece is a weekly anime series based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name. With more than 983 episodes, Toei Studio is carrying out its production. It’s set in a world where piracy is all-time high and their goal is to locate a legendary treasure called One Piece.

14 years ago, Pirate King Gold Roger left the most valuable treasure in the world on some island. Before dying, he told everyone to go find it. Monkey D. Luffy is one of those individuals who got inspired by those words and set out on the sea to find One Piece. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 984 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 984 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 983 Recap

In One Piece episode 983 recap, Kid proclaims he’s going to take down Kaido’s head and hang it on the ship. He and his crewmates are angry at Kaido for what he did to Killer. They leave Luffy behind by overtaking his ship.

Entering Onigashima

All the samurai ships close to the Onigashima and enter it. The City is huge as described by many of the samurais who are visiting it for the first time. All the pirates are busy partying and it looks like Kanjuro hasn’t informed Orochi about his failure.

Ussop locates a lookout who spots the enemy ships. However, he immediately puts them to sleep. Now the coast is clear and the alliance is ready to infiltrate. The samurais sink all of their ships since they have no intention of returning. Seeing this, Strawhats laud the determination of Samurais.

Kinemon’s Technique

The and Akazaya on his ship ready to enter the back of the Onigashima. Meanwhile, Kid, Luffy, and Kinemon’s group move forward to infiltrate the banquet. But directly barging into the party in enemy clothes would be ridiculous. For that Kinemon has a solution.

Kinemon uses his technique whith allows people to change their appearance. Whoever passes through the bridge has their outfit changed to what Beast Pirates look like. All pirates from the alliance as well as Samurais change their attire. Kinemon explains that if they remove the costume, they will return to their original outfit. With this, the alliance is ready to get in and take down Kaido.

One Piece Episode 984 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 984 spoilers, Orochi is unaware of the existence of Alliance. Kinemon and Denjiro both lead their respective groups to Onigashima while Law infiltrates from the back.

Preparation for Battle

Kanjuro is still on his way to inform Orochi. Some of the Beast Pirates still see him as an enemy so they end up attacking him. Momonosuke is still with him, he spots a little knife. Back in Onigashima, Franky brings out two of his vehicles.

Chopper commands Brachio tank while Franky rides on the Black Rhino. Luffy and Zoro both have separated from the crew in the pursuit of Kid. Both Franky and Chopper set off with their vehicles accompanying their groups while Robin and Jinbe depart on the foot.

Family Problems

Tobi Roppo appears before Kaido. It was King who asked them to come because of a certain mission. They are tasked to locate Kaido’s son Yamato. The one who retrieves him successfully without harming him will get a chance to challenge an All-Star for his position.

At the banquet, Luffy joins the party and asks Beast Pirates if they’ve spotted Kid. One of the Beast Pirates vaguely recognizes Luffy. While eating food, Luffy sees the enemies wasting red bean soup.

One Piece Episode 984 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 984 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation for English sub. Note that these services are available in your region then only you can access them.

Here is the One Piece episode 984 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, July 25th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, July 25th

India – 8:00 AM, July 25th

UK – 6:00 AM, July 25th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, July 25th

