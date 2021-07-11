One Piece Episode 983 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece is an anime adaptation of the manga of the same name. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the anime is produced by Toei Animation Studio. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become King of the Pirates.

One Piece is set in the world of pirates where pirates eye on finding the treasure called One Piece and become King of the Pirates. Luffy is one of those and sets out to the seas to achieve his goal. He meets formidable enemies in his path and with the help of his crewmates, defeats them and gets closer to his goal. Let’s take a look at One Piece Episode 983 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 983 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Tine

One Piece Episode 982 Recap

In One Piece Episode 982 recap, entrance to Onigashima is clear thanks to Strawhat Pirates. The samurais are all ready to march forward and beat Beast Pirates.

To Onigashima

Zoro locates the booze hidden in crates through their smell. Sanji tells him that he doesn’t know about anything other than swords and booze. Denjiro praises Kinemon for finding dependable people like Luffy. Kinemon is assured to have Luffy on his side.

Luffy and co lift the glass of booze to celebrate the return of Jinbe. However, something pops in his head that their task is not over yet. They still have to defeat Kaido and Big Mom. They all put down their glasses and get ready to depart to Onigashima.

Tobi Roppo

At the Fire Festival, Kaido is looking for his son. He also asks for Tobi Roppo to come so that he can introduce them to Big Mom. Meanwhile, Queen begins the festival and starts the introduction of Gifters, Numbers, Pleasures, and Headliners.

Tobi Roppo is revealed and its members include X Drake, Sasaki, Who’s Who, Ulti, Black Maria, and Page One. Ulti is overprotective of her brother Page One. They get the information that Kaido has summoned them. Ulti asks if it is problem-related to Kaido’s family. She calls Kaido stupid.

Tobi Roppo

One Piece Episode 983 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 983 spoilers, Eustace Kid arrives from behind and overtakes Thousand Sunny. Seeing this, Luffy puts everything on hold and demands to get moving.

The City of Onigashima

Law gets underwater in his submarine with the rest of the scabbards. Meanwhile Samurais and the other two captains ready to enter Onigashima. The City is enormous and it looks like they’re not expecting any attack. If Kanjuro’s report hasn’t reached yet to Orochi.

Usopp spots some of the lookouts who are keeping watch on their surroundings. He shoots Midoriboshi which puts them to sleep. The alliance steadily sneak into the den of Kaido. Jinbe worries about the possibility of their ships getting spotted. However, Kinemon and other Samurais sink all their ships to avoid enemy suspicion.

Kinemon’s Devil Fruit

Kinemon’s Devil Fruit

Jinbe asks others to go ahead while he hides their ship. Kinemon says it doesn’t matter if they win or die. They are going to fight a Yonko will in itself is a huge feat. Samurais and Pirates pass through a bridge that changes their appearance to Beast Pirates.

This is the ability of Kinemon called “Kin’s Grand Store”. With this they can camaflouge themselves however, they will return to normal wear if they remove the costume. Everyone changes their appearance and starts to get inside the city.

One Piece Episode 983 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 983 watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Subscribe to their services and stream all One Piece episodes in English sub.

Here is the One Piece Episode 983 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, July 18th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, July 18th

India – 8:00 AM, July 18th

UK – 6:00 AM, July 18th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, July 18th

Can Akazaya take down Kaido? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.