Based on the manga series of the same name, One Piece is one of the longest-running anime series of all time. Created by Eiichiro Oda, it is arguably the best manga being published in Weekly Shonen Jump. It centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an adventurous boy who aspires to become King of the Pirates.

To achieve his dream, he needs to find the legendary treasure ‘One Piece’ left by previous Pirate King Gol D. Roger. He recruits his crewmates along the journey and goes on to defeat formidable foes. Let’s take a look at One Piece episode 980 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 981 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 980 Recap

In One Piece episode 980 recap, Kanjuro has kidnapped Momonosuke and is running away with him. He draws a bird which takes him in the air. Kanjuro flies towards Onigashima, however Sanji attacks him midway.

Momo’s Speech

Sanji uses air Walk and launches himself into the sky. He reaches Kanjuro and starts kicking him. Kanjuro defends himself using his painting brush and pushes Sanji back. He starts drawing something with his hair and it turns into black clouds. Turns out it’s actually an ink cloud and it rains down arrows of ink on everyone.

The samurais start deflecting them using the sword however, some get injured. Momo gets frustrated so he stands tall and addresses everyone. He tells that they don’t need to worry about him as he will save himself. Luffy applauds his resolve.

First Son of the Sea

Kanjuro flees away and the group of samurais begins to march toward Onigashima. All enemy ships have also retreated. However, just when things seem too easy, a canon hits one of the samurai ships from afar. One of the Beast Pirates is using a long-range cannon, capable of shooting at a long distance.

The casualties keep on increasing with further ships sinking. To rescue the alliance, Jinbe arrives from the bottom of the ocean and decapitates the enemy ship. He tells he has returned as promised to Luffy and now became a member of Strawhats Pirates.

One Piece Episode 981 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 981 spoilers, Jinbe returns and reunites with everyone. The Strawhats are happy after seeing Jinbe return. He says that he got late because he had to tend to the wounds of Sun Pirates.

The Plan

Kinemon lays down the plan in front of all the samurais. But Denjiro believes that it might’ve been the same plan he told Kanjuro to deceive him, even though this was the actual plan. Law takes hold of the situation and proposes a revamped plan.

They are going to split into two forces and approach Onigashima from the left and right sides. Law will take the samurais in his submarine and transport them to the back of Onigashima. Kid and Luffy will act as a decoy and breach the front gate.

Strawhats Show

Luffy’s ship barges into the front gate and Strawhats attacks the enemies stationed there. It doesn’t take much for them to beat the enemies. The Akazaya and others are impressed and prepare to move forward as per their plan.

Back in Onigashima Kaido is asking where his son is. He also asks about the location of Big Mom as he wants to introduce her to Flying Six. We see the shadows of Flying Six who are one of the newly discovered subordinates of Kaido.

Watch Online One Piece Episode 981

Watch Online One Piece episode 981 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

Here is the One Piece episode 981 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, July 4th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, July 4th

India – 8:00 AM, July 4th

UK – 6:00 AM, July 4th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, July 4th

Will Samurais and others successfully reach Onigashima? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.