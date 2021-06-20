One Piece Episode 980 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date & Time

Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is an animated series currently with more than 900 episodes. It is the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young individual who aspires to become King of the Pirates.

In his journey, he finds friends who become his crewmates and sail along with him to find the treasure of One Piece. Right now, the story is in the Wano arc and things are heating up. Let’s take a look at One Piece episode 980 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 979 Recap

In One Piece Episode 979 recap, the band of Kyoshiro and his family arrive to aid the samurais. It was surely a surprising find for the Beast Pirates. They thought it was helped on their side however things have flipped.

Denjiro’s Identity Reveal

After portraying himself as Kyoshiro for 20 years, Denjiro finally reveals his true identity to the Akazaya. He reveals he’s Denjiro, one of the scabbards who fought alongside Kozuki Oden against Kaido. He tells them that 200 of his men are now at the disposal of Akazaya.

Everyone is surprised and Kinemon recognized his old pal once he hears Denjiro’s story. He goes on to tell that all these years he gained the trust of Orochi. This allowed him to liberate 1200 men from prison who have now joined the war for their cause.

The Ultimate Plan

Denjiro tells Kinemon about the plan he devised to deceive Orochi. He goes on to say how the message was coded and the location of the gathering was different. However, since Kinemon suspected that there was a spy among them, he didn’t tell anyone about it to deceive the Shogun.

All of it was true because the other 4200 troops gathered at the location coded in the note. Hence none of the reinforcements are lost. Orochi’s men attacked the false location, not the one where everyone gathered. And now with the addition of Kyoshiro’s forces, they are 5400 troops stronger ready to march to Onigashima.

One Piece Episode 980 Spoilers

In One Piece episode, 980 spoilers Kanjuro draws the bird and flies with Momonosuke in his possession. Kawamatsu tries to save him but he can’t reach him. Kanjuro tells no he knows Hiyori is alive and he will tell Orochi about this.

Momo’s Oath

Kanjuro tries to run away after capturing Momo. Sanji approaches to save him but Kanjuro starts forming black clouds. It starts raining ink arrows and they are all directed towards the samurais.

Momo asks Kanjuro to stop but he keeps raining them. He tells all of them are going to die just like his father 29 years ago. Momo takes a stand and shouts to make an announcement. He tells everyone to not fret and worry about him. He will somehow find a way to escape.

To Onigashima

All the samurais regroup and prepare to advance to Onigashima. Kyoshiro has a reunion with scabbards and he tells Raizo how his face has changed. Akazaya members get on the Law’s ship while Kid pirates also begin their advance. One of the ships from Beast Pirates brings out a huge canon. They start shooting the ships around with a long range of weapons.

However, suddenly, their ship gets attacked from the water. It’s Jinbe who has arrived and now officially became part of the Strawhats Pirates. Kid and Law are shocked to see former warlord of the sea joining Luffy’s crew.

Watch Online One Piece Episode 980 Crunchyroll

Watch Online One Piece episode 980 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, you need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

Here is the One Piece episode 980 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, June 27th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, June 27th

India – 8:00 AM, June 27th

UK – 6:00 AM, June 20th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, June 27th

What do you think will happen next in this raid to Onigashima?