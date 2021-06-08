Based on the widely popular manga series of the same name, One Piece is an anime series with over 20 seasons. It is the story of a young energetic boy Monkey D. Luffy who aspires to become King of the Pirates. Currently, its story is in the highly hyped Wano arc and the crew is ready to begin the raid to Onigashima. Find out One Piece Episode 978 spoilers, release date, and time down below.

One Piece Episode 978 Spoilers, Watch Online, Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 977 Recap

In One Piece episode 977 recap, we saw a huge reveal in the form of a traitor. The episode starts with Akazaya stranded on the shore of the sea. Their 4200 backup forces don’t arrive at the decided location. Hit with disparity, Kinemon tries to talk with them via Den Den Mushi. However, he receives no response from the other side.

The Big Reveal

They decide to take a small boat and head to Onigashima on their own. Momonosuke tries to stop them but Kinemon and others don’t listen to him. Kiku suspects something unusual occurring within the group. She finally suspects the chances of a traitor among the scabbards. Kiku asks Kinemon to cut down the spy and be done with it. However, Kinemon is having second thoughts.

Kanjuro reveals himself to be a traitor and spy among the group. He tells his real name is Kurozumi Kanjuro which is enough reason to despise Oden. He goes on to reveal every plan of the group that he leaked to Kaido. Kinemon cuts down Kanjuro but it was just his drawing. The real Kanjuro captures Momonosuke.

Luffy, Law, and Kid

A miracle happens and Luffy, Law, and Kid arrive for the help of Samurais. Being cornered by Kaido’s ships, Scabbards were helpless. But with the emergence of these three groups, hope is not lost. They start attacking Kaido’s ship and begin the raid on Onigashima.

One Piece Episode 978 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 978 spoilers, all 4200 troops gather in the sea ready to attack the forces of Kaido. Franky and Usopp repair the ship earlier bombed by the Kaido’s crew members. They along with Law and Kid arrive for the aid. However, the other 4200 still haven’t shown up which makes them question the situation.

The Worst Generation Trio

A trio of Luffy, Law, and Kid jump into the enemy ships and use their signature move. They have a competition within them of who’s going to cause more destruction. Amidst this Kyoshiro along with his group arrive.

The Arrival of the Kyoshiro Family

Kyoshiro along with his members make the entrance. Kaido’s crewmates think they’ve come for their help. However, Kyoshiro reveals his true identity. He destroys one of the ships and reveals his true self to Akazaya.

Kinemon’s Master Plan

Kyoshiro applauds Kinemon’s deception of allocating Tokage Port as a place for gathering troops. As per the note by Yasuie, the actual location was Wharf. Kyoshiro explains how the message was coded within the note and Kinemon sensed it. He thought Kinemon suspected the spy among the group and decided to not reveal the true location. All of the 4200 combined with additional 1200 troops stationed over Wharf port arrive for the Onigashima raid.

But the biggest shock here is Kinemon was unaware of this. He simply didn’t understand the hidden message behind the note. But it worked in his favor since unintentionally he informed everyone about false location.

One Piece Episode 978 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 978 watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Subscribe to their service and you can stream all episodes of One Piece.

Here is the One Piece Episode 978 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, June 13th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, June 13th

India – 8:00 AM, June 13th

UK – 6:00 AM, June 13th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, June 13th

