One Piece Episode 979 Spoilers, Watch Online, Release Date and Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, One Piece is one of the widely popular animated series. Produced by Toei Animation Studio, it has been running for over two decades. The story features a young energetic boy who aims to become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece drives through his adventures and quests as he moves forward and with each step comes closer to achieve his goal. It is also widely known for its world-building and the anime emphasizes various themes. Let’s take a look at One Piece episode 979 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 979 Spoilers

One Piece Episode 978 Recap

In One Piece episode 978 recap, the trio of the worst generation arrives to save the samurais from Beast Pirates. Kanjuro is perplexed because he didn’t hear anything about it. Luffy, Law, and Kid begin their assault on the enemies as their ships sink to the bottom of the ocean.

Worst Generation Show

There’s a little competition between the trio on who is going to sink the enemy ships first. As usual, Luffy and Kid are pretty serious about it. However, what’s surprising is that even Law wants a piece of the enemy. You don’t usually see him get involved in games like these. By using their respective methods, they reach the enemy ship. Law uses his room ability and arrives first which drives both Kid and Luffy mad.

There’s a beautifully animated and directed action sequence where the trio attack the ship. Luffy’s Bounce Man, Law’s Injection Shot, and Kid’s Punk Gibson have been shown in the episode. The angles used for these shots were phenomenal. This sequence lasts about 3 minutes as the trio successfully sinks the ship.

Arrival of Kyoshiro

The three argue about who sank the ship. Just a moment after that, Kyoshiro arrives with his family. Beast Pirates are joyful because a stronger ally has just joined them. However, to their surprise, Kyoshiro slashes down their ship. The worst generation trio and other samurais are shocked upon seeing this sight.

One Piece Episode 979 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 979 spoilers, Kyoshiro reveals his real identity as Denjiro. The scabbards are in tears of joy seeing their old comrade return. They resume their fight with the rest of Beast Pirates and annihilate their ships.

5400 Troops

The scabbards initially thought that all the reinforcement ships were destroyed by Beast Pirates. However, that was not the issue at all. Kyoshiro arrived with his 1200 troops to join the battle in Akayaza’s faction. He later went on to reveal how Kinemon’s plan helped Orochi in deceiving the actual location of the gathering.

The note that Yasuie distributed had a hidden message. According to it, the place of gathering was Tokage Port. However, the coded message was Wharf where the rest of the 4200 troops gathered. Beast Pirates attacked Tokage Port, not Wharf. Hence with those 4200 and now 1200 people, the alliance has numbered 5400 people.

Kinemon was oblivious to the hidden message in the note. He simply thought it was Tokage Port and went there along with other scabbards. However, others were able to crack the code and relocated to Wharf. Luck or not, it surely saved the alliance from getting decimated.

Watch Online One Piece Episode 979

Watch Online One Piece Episode 979 on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here is the One Piece episode 979 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, June 20th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, June 20th

India – 8:00 AM, June 20th

UK – 6:00 AM, June 20th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, June 20th

