One Piece Episode 977 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Denjiro is Kyoshiro? Who would’ve thought that? Some people may have seen it coming but this was surely a shocking revelation from the last episode. At least we now know that raiders have an even stronger ally in their den.

Oden’s nostalgic and tragic flashback has come to an end as an alliance of 4200 people march toward Onigashima to take care of Kaido once and for all. One Piece Episode 977 will likely begin the raid and see our pirates in action.

One Piece is an anime adaptation of a popular manga series by the same name. It follows the adventures of young and energetic Monkey D. Luffy who aspires to become King of the Pirates. In his adventures, he comes across various people who turn into his comrades and forms cohesive, unbreakable bonds with them.

One Piece Episode 977 Release Date

The official One Piece episode 977 release date is announced to be June 6th, 2021. The title of the episode is “The Sea Is For Pirates! Raid!”. Find below the release timings for the upcoming release.

Japan – 6:00 AM, June 6th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, June 6th

India – 8:00 AM, June 6th

UK – 6:00 AM, June 6th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, June 6th

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 977?

One Piece anime is available for online streaming on various platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation. Netflix also streams One Piece however there are very limited episodes available on the platform at the moment.

What are Spoilers for One Piece Episode 977?

The next One Piece episode will adapt chapter 974 from the manga. Here are the spoilers from it.

Spy is Revealed

Kinemon and others find themselves stranded in the middle of see and don’t see a sight of a single one of 4200 reinforcements. They all suspect the plan was leaked again and one of them is a spy.

After some back and forth talk, Kanjuro reveals himself to be a spy. He tells his real name is Kurozumi Kanjuro and takes Momonosuke along with him. Ships from Beast Pirates arrive and are ready to target the Samurais.

Fight the Pirates

Unbeknownst to Beast Pirates, Luffy, Law, and Kid along with their crew arrive at the location. Kanjuro doesn’t believe it and assumes this wasn’t discussed among the group. The trio from the worst generation prepares for the attack with the remark “When you’re on see, you fight pirates”.

Quick Recap of One Piece Episode 976

The latest One Piece episode saw the conclusion to the flashback of Kozuki Oden. Let’s take a quick recap and see what events took place in the previous episode.

Kyoshiro is Denjiro

Denjiro loses control of his emotion and goes into a rage upon the death of his lord. His demeanor completely changes and he transforms into another person with the color of his hair changed.

In the capital, he goes by the name of Kyoshiro. He approaches Orochi and asks him to be of his service. Orochi accepts him and Kyoshiro becomes head of the strongest Samurai family of Flower Capital.

Orochi’s Spy

Orochi reveals a letter to Kaido that details that Kinemon, Kanjuro, Kiku, Raizo, and Momonosuke have arrived in Wano. Kaido asks him not to kill any of them since he has some questions for them.

Orochi reveals the information about the spy he has planted among the vassals who has been feeding him the information. Turns out this spy holds a grudge against the Kozuki clan and would go to any lengths to achieve the goal.

Who is the spy that Orochi is talking about? Can Luffy and others succeed in carrying out this raid? Comment down your thoughts and let us know.