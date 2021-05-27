One Piece Episode 976 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Oden is dead, and the entire Wano is in shambles. Dark winters await the citizens as rough times are surfacing on their heads. The cruel leader Orochi along with strong pirate Kaido, have now taken complete reins of Wano. With deliberation to wipe out the Kozuki clan, the hopes of the people of Wano are lost.

However, Toki believes somewhere 20 years into the future, the country’s state will change with the arrival of 9 shadows. One Piece Episode 976 will conclude the flashback of Oden and send us into the present.

One Piece is an anime adaptation of popular manga series of the same name. It is the highest-selling manga of all time, with more than 450 million copies already in circulation. The story’s centre is Monkey D. Luffy, an energetic boy whose ambition is to become Pirate King.

One Piece Episode 976 Release Date

The next One Piece Episode 976 release date is expected for 30th May 2021. The title of the episode is “Back to the Present Day! Twenty years later”. Toei studio will be producing the upcoming episode. Here are the release timings for One Piece episode 976.

Japan – 6:00 AM, May 30th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, May 30th

India – 8:00 AM, May 30th

UK – 6:00 AM, May 30th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, May 30th

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 976?

To stream the upcoming episode in English subs, viewers can use online streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. For the English dub version, fans have to wait for some time.

One Piece Episode 976 Preview

What are Spoilers from One Piece Episode 976?

The next episode of One Piece will probably adapt the latter half of chapter 973 and chapter 974 from the manga. Here are probable spoilers from it.

Kyoshiro

Devastated by the death of his lord, Denjiro goes into isolation and ultimately transforms into a new person. He takes the unique identity of master samurai and goes with the name Kyoshiro. He shows up at Orochi’s door and offers him his protection; Orochi complies.

One day Hiyori comes to his home, and Kyoshiro immediately takes her in. He asks her to take the new identity of Komurasaki and tells her he will protect her.

Kyoshiro

The Snitch

Back to the present day, Orochi informs Kaido about the return of Kinemon, Kiku, Kanjuro, and Momonosuke. Kaido asks him not to kill anyone as he wants to ask them some questions. Orochi reveals that there is a snitch among the group.

His parents were killed when the Korozumi clan was persecuted. That person was part of a theatre, and to get his revenge; he injected himself as a vassal to Oden.

Quick Recap of One Piece Episode 975

The last episode showed the aftermath of the death of Oden. There’s no longer any group that can directly resist Orochi, and the citizens will have tough times ahead. Let’s take a quick recap from the latest release of One Piece.

What’s Your Name?

All of the Scabbards return to Kuri and regroup. They are still sentimental about Odens death and suspect a snitch among them. Back at the Oden’s castle, Kaido arrives and grabs Momonosuke by his throat.

He asks him his name, and Momonuske yells with an extended shout and claims that one day he will become the Shogun of Wano. Kaido sets the entire castle on fire.

What’s Your Name

Toki’s Prophecy

Toki asks Kinemon and Kanjiro to go 20 years into the future along with Momonosuke. People outside of the castle watch as the building starts collapsing. Lady Toki comes out and tells them about the dark times that Wano will go through.

However, she also tells them about a group of 9 individuals who will arrive and put the dark times to an end.

What lies ahead for our pirate groups going into the next big fight? Can they possibly take down Kaido? Comment down what you think and let us know. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.