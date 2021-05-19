One Piece Episode 975 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

“Oden wouldn’t be Oden if it wasn’t boiled”, and with those lines and a smile on his face, Oden departed from this world. If you look at his life, he probably lived it without any regrets. He achieved all of his goals except one.

Even though he wasn’t successful in reopening the borders of Wano, his firm belief in his followers assures that the day will come. One Piece Episode 975 will give us a final peek at Oden’s flashback as we move forward.

One Piece is an anime series based on the titular manga created by Eiichiro Oda. The centre of the story is Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew Strawhats Pirates. His ultimate goal is to find a renowned treasure called One Piece and become King of the Pirates. The One Piece manga is widely recognized for its world-building, characters, complex themes and action.

One Piece Episode 975 Release Date

Titled “The Castle on Fire! The Fate of the Kozuki Clan!” One Piece Episode 975 release date is scheduled on 23rd May 2021. Directed by Katsumi Tokoro, the episode will feature the opening theme “Dreamin” from Da-ice. Here are the release timings for different regions of the world.

Japan – 6:00 AM, May 23rd

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, May 23rd

India – 8:00 AM, May 23rd

UK – 6:00 AM, May 23rd

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, May 23rd

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 975?

You can stream One Piece episode 975 English subs on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation. You will have to wait for the English dub because it hasn’t caught up with the latest episodes yet.

What are Spoilers from One Piece Episode 975?

The next episode of One Piece will follow the plot of manga chapter 973. Here are the spoilers for it.

Escape of Scabbards

Following Oden’s wish, all the Scabbards run towards Kuri without looking back. Shinobu asks Kinemon whether she can join the Scabbards, and he tells her she has to decide for herself.

Meanwhile, Kaido reaches Momonosuke and asks him his identity. He burns the entire castle as the people of Wano speculate a dark time is upon them.

Kyoshiro

Knowing that Scabbards are still breathing, Orochi gets unsettled. He asks for the search of every one of them. On the other hand, scabbards separate, and Kawamatsu takes Hiyori with him while Kinemon and Kanjuro with Momonosuke go into the future.

Devastated by his lord’s death, Denjiro goes through a rough transformation and completely changes his appearance. He asks Orochi to hire him for protection and replaces Hyogoro. He comes in contact with young Hiyori and vows to protect her.

Quick Recap of One Piece Episode 974

Even though he’s dead, Kozuki Oden will remain in the hearts and minds of all people of Wano, friends and foes alike. The last episode was about his resolution and sacrifice. Let’s take a quick recap of it.

Realization

After hearing out Shinobu, the people of Wano realize how wrong they were about Kozuki Oden. They regret their behaviour and beg Orochi to spare Oden. However, Orochi pierces their chest with sharp arrows, killing them on the spot.

The retaliation stops, but people still show their gratitude to Oden for everything he went through for protecting the country.

Oden’s Last Words

After tossing Scabbards, a brief conversation between Oden and Kaido reveals that the latter killed Higurashi. Oden’s body is tattered, and he’s on his last stand. Kaido says he will put the final bullet to Oden’s head.

Oden tells him to get stronger as he will get challenged by solid individuals in the time to come. He takes a shot and goes down by uttering his famous catchphrase.

With Oden dead, what will be the situation of Wano? What will happen with the Kozuki family? Let us know what you think in the comments down below. For further information on One Piece, follow us on our social media.