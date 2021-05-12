One Piece Episode 974 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

After Shinobu’s explanation, the people of Wano have finally realized the contributions Oden made to protect them. However, it looks like time has run out and Oden is at his death bed. Getting boiled in hot oil, Oden is carrying all the scabbards over a plank.

It truly is one of the best moments of the series and depicts why Oden is so loved character among fans. With 1-hour clock set in sight, Oden is trying not to pass out but the passing time isn’t in his favor. One Piece Episode 974 will add another chapter to the great life of Kozuki Oden as we approach its release date.

One Piece is an anime series that has been around for more than 20 years. Based on the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, it follows a young energetic boy Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become King of the Pirates.

Over the years One Piece has garnered praises for its world-building, characters, themes, and action. The next episode of the anime will surely continue this trend.

One Piece Episode 974

The official release date of One Piece episode 974 is set to be the 16th of May 2021. Titled “Oden Wouldn’t Be Oden If It Wasn’t Boiled”, Yutaka Nakashima is taking the role of director for this episode.

The opening theme “Dreamin” is sung by Da-ice and there’s no ending theme. You can note down the timing of the release for the upcoming episode of One Piece.

Japan – 6:00 AM, May 16th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, May 16th

India – 8:00 AM, May 16th

UK – 6:00 AM, May 16th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, May 16th

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 974?

One Piece right now is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Apart from that Netflix has also acquired its license but hasn’t caught up with the latest episodes.

What are Spoilers for One Piece Episode 974?

The next episode of the anime will adapt chapter 972 of the manga. Here are the spoilers from episode 974 of One Piece.

People’s Savior

After learning the truth about Oden, the people of Wano regret undermining him. They all cry to Orochi and beg him to release Oden however they only meet with arrows breaching their chests. The people thank Oden for what he’s done for them.

He conveys a message to his vassals about opening the Wano country after his death. He informs of a certain individual that will arrive in the future and defeat Kaido.

Time is Over

One hour is over and everyone celebrates. However, their celebration gets interrupted by Orochi’s men as he doesn’t honor the deal. Oden asks all of the scabbards to run without looking back. All nine of them run with a teary eye and remembering the moments in their lives spent with Oden.

Kaido apologizes to Oden about Higurashi and informs him he’s killed her. He puts the last bullet into Oden’s head as Oden goes out with his famous line “Oden wouldn’t be Oden if it wasn’t boiled.”

Quick Recap of One Piece Episode 973?

Tragic, emotional, thrilling, there are endless words that can describe the last episode. It was one of the best One Piece episodes by Toei. Let’s take a quick recap from the previous release of One Piece.

Shinobu Reveals

Oden’s Proposal

Oden makes a deal with Kaido that if he and the scabbards can survive in the pot for one hour, they will have to pardon their execution. Kaido agrees and Oden begins to get inside the pot. The temperature is so high that he screams as soon as he lands in the pot.

Other scabbards seeing this sight, run towards him however Oden asks them to get on a plank and carries them on his shoulder.

People watching execution comment on Oden being a foolish idiot. The enraged Shinobu beats a person badmouthing her lord and goes on to explain to everyone about Oden’s sacrifice.

He had a deal with Orochi that if he could dance naked on the streets of Wano for 5 years, Orochi will leave the country. However, Orochi betrays Oden and it was just a ploy to stall time.

What will be the fate of Kozuki Oden? Can he survive this execution? Write your thoughts down below. Get more updates on One Piece anime and manga alike by following our social media accounts.