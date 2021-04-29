One Piece Episode 972 – Release Date, time, and Where to Watch

Oden had it enough and he decided to finish it with Orochi once and for all. After years of dancing, he only got betrayal in return along with the death of his beloved. As Oden’s army prepares to launch a secret attack on Orochi, the news of their attack is somehow leaked to the enemies. They suspect a spy is residing in their faction. One Piece Episode 972 will give us more information on this spy as the battle between Oden and Kaido will initiate.

One Piece is a legendary manga series created by Eichiro Oda. It is getting serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for the past 20 years and the publication doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. Right now the story is in the Wano arc, dealing with the flashback of Oden.

One Piece Episode 972 will further stretch this nostalgic flashback and deliver us some memorable moments. Read below to find out the release date and time for One Piece episode 972.

The official release date for One Piece episode 972 is 2nd May 2021. The episode is titled “The End of the Battle! Oden vs. Kaido!” For viewers in Japan, they can watch it on the Fuji Television network. However, for all international viewers, an online streaming platform is necessary to stream the episode in English subtitles. Here are some release timings of One Piece episode 972 for different countries.

Japan – 6:00 AM, May 2nd

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, May 2nd

India – 8:00 AM, May 2nd

UK – 6:00 AM, May 2nd

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, May 2nd

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 972 online?

You can watch One Piece episode 972 on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation. To stream the episode, you will require the necessary subscription to the service.

One Piece Episode 972 Spoilers

One Piece anime is covering one to one and a half chapters of manga for each episode. The title of the episode makes it pretty clear about what going to happen in the next episode. Furthermore, the preview is also available which gives us a good idea of upcoming events. Here are the spoilers for One Piece episode 972.

Oden vs Kaido

Kaido turns into his dragon form and battle initiates between Oden and him. Both of them match up with each other in terms of combat, constantly pushing each other to limits. Oden manages to slash Kaido and leave a scar on his chest. He gets distracted by Higurashi who takes the appearance of Momonsuke. Taking advantage of the situation Kaido attacks Oden and defeats him.

Sentenced to Boil

Public execution order is out for Oden and 9 scabbards by boiling to death. The people of Wano gather as Oden and scabbards prepare for their death.

Quick Recap of One Piece Episode 971

Oden stopped his naked dance to take revenge on Orochi for betraying him and killing his comrade Hyogoro. One Piece Episode 971 saw him marching towards Orochi’s castle to end him. Here is a quick recap of what events took place in the latest episode of One Piece.

Kaido vs Moria

We get a brief flashback of a fight between Kaido and Moria. While not much is shown, we see them both clashing with their weapons. Eventually, Kaido gets a win over him.

Oden’s Counter Attack

Upon hearing the news of the death of Hyogoro, Oden decides to attack Orochi. After five years of dancing, he along with his vassals prepare for the fight that will change the fate of the country.

What kind of effect will this fight have on the state of Wano? Oden vs Kaido, who will win? Comment down your thoughts below on the upcoming episode.