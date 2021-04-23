Oden is back to the land of Wano after his eventful journey with Roger. Things in Wano are not looking good as Orochi has become a cruel shogun that every citizen of the country hates.

Oden anticipating that charges to kill Orochi but something has occurred which has resulted in him dancing naked all over Wano. What happened to Oden? What kind of conversation made Oden resort to such an act?

One Piece is one of the greatest manga series ever written and one of the longest-running anime of all time. It is a story about a young and ambitious Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become King of the pirates. Read below as we discuss the release date, spoilers, and recap for One Piece Episode 971.

One Piece Episode 971

ALERT: The following article contains spoilers from the One Piece series. Read ahead at your own discretion!

The official release date for One Piece episode 971 is the 25th of April, Sunday. The episode will air on TV in Japan and for other countries, they can stream the episode on various online platforms. Some of the popular platforms that users can use are Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Furthermore, the timing of release for the episode varies for each country. You can note down different times to stream the episode at the earliest.

Japan – 6:00 AM, April 25th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, April 25th

India – 8:00 AM, April 25th

UK – 6:00 AM, April 25th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, April 25st

One Piece Episode 971 Spoilers

One Piece anime is an adaptation of One Piece manga created by Eichiro Oda. So it follows the story from the manga and hence we already know the spoilers from the story. One Piece Episode 971 is titled “Raid! Oden and the Akazaya Kunin Otoko” which gives us a hint on what to expect in the next episode. Read below to know the One Piece episode 971 spoilers.

Oden’s Interaction with Vassals

Oden continues his naked dance and in one instance asks Hiyori if she wants to divorce him because of his antics. Similarly, his vassals don’t show any hint of embarrassment or hatred for Oden because of his dance. Oden continues to dance on the streets of Wano for 5 years.

Hyogoro’s Fate

When Orochi visits Kuri he asks Oden to help him in building more weapon factories. He also tells him that he has given Hyogoro to Kaido and that he is right now imprisoned. Along with that Kaido’s men also shot the wife of Hyogoro and killed 16 of his men. Oden gets enraged upon hearing it and tells his Vassals it’s time to fight Orochi as all 10 of them prepare for the battle.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 970?

Let’s take a quick recap of One Piece episode 970 and refresh our memories.

Oden’s Rage

Oden marches into Orochi’s place and jumps towards him to slice him up. However, he gets stopped by a barrier created by Semimaru. Oden and Orochi discuss something and after a while, Oden comes out of the castle and to everyone’s surprise, starts dancing naked.

One Piece Episode 970

Roger’s Execution – The Beginning of Great Pirate Era

Oden gets a newspaper and finds out that Roger is set to be executed in the Loguetown of East Blue. Upon hearing it Oden cries and remembers Roger for a great man he was! We move back to Roger’s execution.

Just before his death, Roger announces that he has left everything in that place as we see young faces of Crocodile, Mihawk, Shanks, Moria, Dragon, and Doflamingo.

What's your opinion on Oden's sudden change of attitude? What can possibly make him act this way? Comment your thoughts down below.