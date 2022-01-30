One Piece is an ongoing and one of the longest-running anime series in history that recently breached the mark of 1000 episodes. A direct adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name, One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his journey to becoming King of the Pirates.

After getting inspiration from Shanks, Luffy decides to become a pirate and find the grand treasure called One Piece left on an island called Laughtale by Gold Roger. To pursue his dream, he recruits various people to form his crew and sails in the Grand Line for the search of One Piece. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1009 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 1009 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 1008 Recap

In One Piece episode 1008 recap, Big Mom and Marco fight on the outside of the castle. Marco doesn’t know his role in the battle yet, but he believes that Big Mom can pose great danger if he let her in.

Big Mom vs Marco

Marco straight away collides with Big Mom and the battle ensues between the two of them. Marco immediately takes out his flames and starts attacking the emperor. Big Mom is a bit shocked to see that flames are hurting her. Marco says that blue flame has unique properties.

Big Mom asks Perospero to interfere and help her defeat Marco. She grabs him by the throat and Perospero aims at him. Their short-lived alliance is no longer active and now Perospero has decided to bear the fangs at Marco due to his mom’s command.

Nami’s Resolution

The sibling duo of Ulti and Sibling finally catch up to Usopp and Nami and start attacking the pair. Usopp tries to put up a fight, but against the force of Ulti, he too falls short. Ulti uses her meteor headbutt which cracks the skull of Usopp. The damage is visible and his head becomes severely injured.

Nami too suffers some serious blows and blood starts gushing out of her head. Ulti grabs her in her giant Zoan arms and asks her what her captain said about defeating Kaido. She asks her to say that Luffy can never become Pirate King. To which she replies that Luffy is the only one who will become the Pirate King.

One Piece Episode 1009 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1009, Marco gets saved by the duo of minks who come out seeking revenge for their beloved friend.

Wanda and Carrot

Before Perospero could shoot Marco, he gets interrupted by Carrot and Wanda. They came there to avenge Pedro who presumably died at the hands of Perospero. However, the first son of Big Mom clearly states that Pedro sacrificed his own life and he had no hand on it.

But Wanda and Carrot don’t want to listen to him and they declare that he was the reason why Pedro died. Having no time to waste on such stuff, Big Mom takes a chance to escape as she doesn’t want to waste her soul on Marco. Marco also chases after her as Wanda and Carrot deal with Perospero.

Yamato vs Sasaki

Yamato declares his loyalty to Momonosuke and claims to protect him even if she were t die. Sasaki on the other hand arrives with his whole armored division and is ready to attack the daughter of Kaido to achieve his goal. Yamato realizes the situation and acts as a block for Momonosuke and Shinobu.

Sasaki lines up his underlings and they start shooting at Yamato. The self-proclaimed Oden tries blocking the attacks and protects Shinobu and Momonosuke. Franky arrives at the scene to provide support to Yamato and asks her to leave Sasaki to him.

love how the anime managed to elevate what was already one of my favorite moments in One Piece. #ONEPIECE1008 pic.twitter.com/XwJZCiJZss — Kieffer (@roadponeglyphs_) January 30, 2022

One Piece Episode 1009 Watch Online

The One Piece Episode 1009 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Here is the One Piece episode 1009 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, January 16th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, January 16th

India – 8:00 AM, January 16th

Europe – 5:00 AM, January 16th

UK – 6:00 AM, January 16th

Can Marco deal with Big Mom? Let us know down in the comments.