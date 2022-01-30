Based on the highly popular manga series of the same name, One Piece is an ongoing anime series currently on its Wano arc having more than 1000 aired already. Revolving around the story of Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece is about the journey of the protagonist in his path to becoming King of the Pirates.

One Piece has been running for more than 2 decades and in that time, it has established a dedicated fanbase. Right now, One Piece is nearing its end and the Wano arc might be the last one for this saga. Luffy and his allies are fighting Beast Pirates and things are about to get crazy. Let’s discuss One Piece episode 1008 summary and find out what happened in it.

One Piece Episode 1008 Summary

One Piece Episode 1008 Summary – Big Mom vs Marco

Marco and Big Mom clash outside the castle as Marco doesn’t want Big Mom to go inside again. He understands the kind of threat she possesses. Marco burns off Prometheus as Big Mom grabs him by the throat. She asks Perospero to shoot an arrow towards Marco.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Live floor keeps on getting worst. Queen sees the bounty posters of Zoro and Sanji and gets surprised upon finding that Judge’s son is in the Strawhat crew. Chopper learns that if the temperature of the body doesn’t change, the virus doesn’t spread through the body.

Hunt for Antidote

The antidote is being carried by Apoo and he gets chased by the pair of Zoro and Drake. They both attack him simultaneously but he somehow keeps on dodging their blows. He tells them that this is not a fair thing. However, Zoro and Drake don’t care about his words and continue their attacks.

One of the Oni demons bits Brook but he doesn’t turn into a demon. This allows Chopper to deduce the working of the virus and gives him an idea to find a cure. However, he too catches the virus and his body starts turning into ice, starting from his left hand.

Nami’s Vow

Ulti attacks Usopp with her headbutt and then does the same to Nami. Both of their skulls are cracked open and they start bleeding. Usopp tries shooting various things at Ulti but none of them have any effect on her. However, one of the slimy trees affects her but she gets saved by Page One.

Ulti again goes for the headbutt and cracks Usopp’s skull internally. Then she grabs Nami by her hip and asks her to say that Luffy will never become King of the Pirates. Nami goes on to say that Luffy will become King of the Pirates and just as Ulti is about to finish her off, Tama arrives and makes the save.

One Piece Episode 1008 Summary

One Piece Episode 1009 – What to Expect

In One Piece episode 1009, you can expect Tama to play a crucial role in turning the rides of the war. Most of the Beast Pirates are smile-based Zoan type devil fruit users and Tama has the best counter to that. On the other hand, we will also see the development from Yamato’s side.

Sasaki and his armed division are on the hunt for Momo but Yamato’s arrival has brought them some time. However, Sasaki is ruthless and he wouldn’t mind hurting his boss’ daughter to achieve his goal. In the next episode, we will see Yamato clash against Sasaki.

From hating pirates and refusing to team up with Luffy to putting her life on the line to respect Luffy's dream in the face of death. I've been waiting a long time for this scene to be animated and Toei did a great job to highlight their relationship #ONEPIECE1008 #Nami #Luffy pic.twitter.com/ucju22Q6jP — LuNami Defender (@LuNamiDefender) January 30, 2022

One Piece Episode 1008 – Where to Watch

You can watch One Piece episode 1008 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Which is your favorite moment from One Piece episode 1008? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.