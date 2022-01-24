One Piece Episode 1008 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, One Piece is an ongoing anime series that revolves around the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy has a goal and that is to become King of the Pirates. In order to achieve that goal, he needs to find the mysterious treasure of One Piece which was left by the former Pirate King Gold Roger.

Luffy sets out on a journey on Grand Line with his initial set of crewmates. As he visits new locations, he gains new friends and many acquaintances. The current part of the story is taking place in Wano country which is desolated from the rest of the world. Let’s discuss One Piece episode 1008 spoilers, release date and time.

One Piece Episode 1007 Recap

In One Piece episode 1007 recap, the effects of ice demon bullets is propogating through the bodies of everyone infected. Pirates as well as samurais are suffering the same fate and nearing their death.

Chopper’s Idea for Cure

Queen mercilessly fires bullets at the the people down below and they start turning into ice. One of the underlings of Hyogoro too starts turning into the demon and tries to kill himself so that he doesn’t end up killing his friends. However, Hyogoro asks him to wait as they will find the cure.

Chopper points out that developing a cure is possible, however, they’ll need to take the antidote from Queen first. Queen gives away the antidote to Apoo and everyone starts chasing after him to retrieve it. Queen tells him that if he loses the antidote, he wil kill him.

My Name is Yamato

Back on the rooftop, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi gear up to attack Kaido. However, Kaido easily neutralizes their attacks and pushes them against the boulder. They get up immediately and regroup with the rest of the Akazaya. Kaido says that they will die a disappointing death and attacks them.

On the other hand, Yamato encounters Sasaki and his minions. They tell her that she won’t be able to escape from them and save Momonosuke. Sasaki and his people start shooting at Yamato and she absorbs all of their attacks. She gets up and tells that her name is Yamato and she would die for Momonosuke.

One Piece Episode 1008 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1008 spoilers, Big Mom and Marco fight on the outside of the castle. Marco doesn’t know his role in the battle yet, but he believes that Big Mom can pose great danger if he let her in.

Big Mom vs Marco

Marco straight away collides with Big Mom and the battle ensues between the two of them. Marco immediately takes out his flames and starts attacking the emperor. Big Mom is a bit shocked to see that flames are hurting her. Marco says that blue flame has unique properties.

Big Mom asks Perospero to interfere and help her defeat Marco. She grabs him by the throat and Perospero aims at him. However, before he could shoot, he gets interrupted by Carrot and Wanda. They came there to avenge Pedro. Big Mom runs away since she doesn’t have resources to waste on Marco.

Nami’s Resolution

The sibling duo of Ulti and Sibling finally catch up to Usopp and Nami and start attacking the pair. Usopp tries to put up a fight, but against the force of Ulti, he too falls short. Ulti uses her meteor headbutt which cracks the skull of Usopp. The damage is clearly visible and his head becomes severly injured.

Nami too suffers some serious blows and blood starts gushing out of her head. Ulti grabs her in her giant Zoan arms and asks her what her captain said about defeating Kaido. She asks her to say that Luffy can never become Pirate King. To which she replies that Luffy is the only one who will become the Pirate King.

Can Zoro snatch the antidote from Apoo? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.