One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It revolves around a young energetic pirate by the name of Monkey D. Luffy and focuses on the adventures of him and his crewmates as they sail in the Grand Line.

The story of One Piece is currently on the Wano arc where they’re fighting the forces of the emperor Kaido. Most of the battles are underway and things are not looking good for the alliance. However, there’s still hope because Luffy and co haven’t started their fights yet. Let’s discuss what happened in the latest One Piece episode in this One Piece episode 1007 summary.

One Piece Episode 1007 Summary

One Piece Episode 1007 Summary – The Ice Oni

The effects of Oni bullets fired by Queen are still present in the bodies of people down below. Each of them slowly start turning into ice demons. Friends or foe, it doesn’t matter, they attack anyone who is present in their sight. Chopper notices that as the time is passing, they are getting more violent.

One of the closest confidantes of Hyogoro also starts turning into the ice and he tries to kill himself. However, Hyogoro asks him to not give up as they’ll try to find the cure for the poison. Chopper says that it will be difficult to find the cure if they didn’t know what is causing it. He will be needing the antidote to prepare a cure.

Apoo’s Trouble

Queen shoots another round of bullets through gattling gun and once again, the bullets pierce through the body of whoever comes in contact with them. Apoo asks to open the door but Queen simply drops the antidote down and asks Apoo to handle it. If he let’s go of it, he will kill him.

This attracts the attention of everyone and now they realise that they have to snatch the antidote from the hands of Apoo. A huge chase begins in which both samurais and pirates team up and advance towards Apoo to get the antidote from him.

Yamato’s Determination

Meanwhile, at the rooftop, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi attack Kaido using one of their strongest attacks, however, Kaido easily repels it back. He tells them that they will die a disappointing death by getting killed by him. But they make a vow to not die by his hands.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Yamato confronts the forces of Sasaki. Sasaki tells her that she has no chance of carrying Momonosuke and Shinobu and escaping. They fire barrage of bullets but Yamato blocks them to protect people behind her and declares her name as Yamato. She prepares to fight Sasaki.

One Piece Episode 1008 – What to Expect

You can expect One Piece episode 1008 to focus on the Nami and Usopp situation as shown in the preview. The duo was getting chased by the sibling duo and they will probably get their hands on them. It will be interesting to see how a “weak” Usopp deals with Ulti and Page One.

Nami is also there in the fight and having lost Zeus earlier, it will be difficult for her to keep up with the monsters thay Ulti and Page One are. It will also be interesting on her part to see what kind of attack she uses to neutralize both of these Zoan type fruit users. Next episode is going to be action packed and it will contain some amazing moments.

One Piece Episode 1007 – Where to Watch

You can watch One Piece episode 1007 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

