One Piece Episode 1007 is just upon release and we are just a week away from its official release. Based on the manga of the same name, One Piece is a pirate adventure series that revolves around a pirate boy named Monkey D. Luffy. One Piece is all about the adventures of Strawhat Pirates and their sail in the Grand Line.

In the ongoing arc, the forces of emperor Kaido of the Beast Pirates is fighting against the Akazaya. Meanwhile, there are some other developments taking place in the various locations of Onigashima. The winner is still unclear and we don’t know what the outcome of the battle is going to be. Let’s discuss One Piece episode 1007 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 1007 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 1006 Recap

In One Piece episode 1006 recap, Kaido’s dragon slash makes the Scabbards take a step back. Kiku has lost one of her arms. Kinemon uses the fire to stop the bleeding from her arm. He asks her if she’ll be okay and she smiles and says this won’t hurt her.

Not Ready to Die

Kaido appreciates the determination shown by the Scabbards. He says that death is a thing that completes your life and like Roger and Whitebeard, they should get ready to die. Kinemon says that it’s not honorable for them to die at the hands of Kaido and both the forces collide once again.

Meanwhile, Sanji, Luffy, and Jinbe are on their way to the rooftop as they encounter various Beast Pirates along the way and beat them up. They encounter Hamlet, one of the headliners who attacks them with her minions. Back to the live floor, Queen has released his poison and more people are turning into ice demons.

Queen’s Plague

Queen laughs as he sits on top of everyone who’s turning into a demon. One of the Pleasurers asks him why he’s doing it to foes as well, to which he replies they’ll be of use while being an Oni. Queen hands the only antidote to Apoo and everyone starts chasing after him for the cure.

Back to Yamato, Sasaki injures Shinobu and she asks Yamato to protect Momonosuke. Sasaki’s group attacks Yamato but she blocks it. Momo asks her about her identity. Yamato reveals that although she’s Oden, she is also known by her other name, which is Yamato.

One Piece Episode 1007 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1007 spoilers, Big Mom and Marco fight on the outside of the castle. Marco doesn’t know his role in the battle yet, but he believes that Big Mom can pose great danger if he let her in.

Big Mom vs Marco

Marco straight away collides with Big Mom and the battle ensues between the two of them. Marco immediately takes out his flames and starts attacking the emperor. Big Mom is a bit shocked to see that flames are hurting her. Marco says that blue flame has unique properties.

Big Mom asks Perospero to interfere and help her defeat Marco. She grabs him by the throat and Perospero aims at him. However, before he could shoot, he gets interrupted by Carrot and Wanda. They came there to avenge Pedro. Big Mom runs away since she doesn’t have resources to waste on Marco.

The situation at Live Floor

Queen has handed over the antidote to Apoo and everyone is chasing after him to save their own lives. Among the chaos, Chopper also gets infected with the ice oni and one of his arms starts freezing. On the other hand, Brook is unaffected since his body doesn’t have any flesh on it.

The chase starts as Zoro and X-Drake join the forces to apprehend Apoo and take the antidote from him. Every person on the floor starts chasing after him. Meanwhile, Queen watches all the drama from the top of the floor. He takes a look at two bounty posters of Zoro and Sanji.

One Piece Episode 1007 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 1007 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

One Piece Episode 1007 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 1007 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, January 23rd

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, January 23rd

India – 8:00 AM, January 23rd

UK – 6:00 AM, January 23rd

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, January 23rd

