One Piece Episode 1006 Summary – Yamato’s Save, Queen’s Plague, Samurai’s Determination, and More

One of the longest-running anime series of all time, One Piece is an adaptation of the manga of the same name. Produced by Toei Animation Studios, One Piece is a story of Luffy and his crew Strawhats Pirates, and their adventures in the Grand Line. The story is currently on the Wano arc and things are about to explode.

The battle in Onigashima is underway with Akazaya clashing against an emperor of the sea. There are other interesting characters as well such as Big Mom and X-Drake who have joined the fight. Luffy is on his way to the rooftop and he is assisted by Jinbe and Sanji. Kaido has recovered from the attack and is ready to clean up the samurais. Let’s discuss what happened in the latest episode in this One Piece episode 1006 summary blog.

One Piece Episode 1006 Summary

One Piece Episode 1006 Summary – Yamato’s Save

Yamato is still running after Shinobu and Momonosuke to convince them about herself. Shinobu however is afraid that being Kaido’s daughter, she may cause harm to Momonosuke. Hence she starts running away from her despite Yamato showing good faith.

Suddenly, Sasaki and his forces intercept Shinobu and gravely injure her. They then proceed to finish her off, however, Yamato intercepts and absorbs their attack. After seeing Yamato’s action, Shinobu decides to trust her and asks her to protect Momonosuke. Upon asking her name, Yamato says that she’s Oden but she’s also known by another name which is “ Yamato”.

Queen’s Plague

Queen and his horrid treatment of friends and foes alike continue as he keeps injecting the ice oni bullets through the bodies of everyone on the floor. One after another, people start turning into a demon and keep attacking each other. The people on the alliance also start showing the signs and turn into ice demons.

Chopper is appalled by seeing Queen’s treatment of everyone. He doesn’t like a bit of it and as a doctor, he curses towards Queen. Chopper decides to make a cure to the ice oni. However, he will first need to retrieve the antidote for it. Currently, Apoo has it and the people on alliance will have to catch him and retrieve it.

Samurai’s Determination

The samurais on the rooftop have been nothing but brave in this battle. Even though they’re not that strong, but still competing against an emperor of the sea and still giving a tough fight. However, they too have reached their limit. Kiku has already lost her arm but Kaido on the other hand is as lively as ever.

Kaido praises the determination shown by the samurais. He believes that death is something that completes an individual and it’s their time to die. However, samurais believe that it would be a shame to die at the hands of Kaido. They still haven’t given up and they continue to fight the emperor.

One Piece Episode 1007 – What to Expect

One Piece Episode 1007 will be filled with a lot of exciting moments as the battle between Akazaya and Kaido continues. So far, Kaido hasn’t used many major attacks and it’s all been shown of Akazaya. However, now that the beast has acknowledged their strength and determination, he won’t hold back.

Meanwhile, the live floor will see some interesting development. Everyone is chasing after Apoo for the antidote and he has found himself in a difficult situation. Once they get the antidote, Chopper will be able to make a cure. However, Queen just won’t sit aside and let the alliance dictate the terms of battle.

One Piece Episode 1006 – Where to Watch

You can watch One Piece episode 1006 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

