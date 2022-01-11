One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It is one of the longest-running anime series which focuses on the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew’s quest to find the grand treasure of One Piece. The Strawhats set sail in the Grand Line for the pursuit of One Piece and for Luffy to become King of the Pirates.

The current story of One Piece is taking place in the Wano Kuni arc where Beast Pirates and Allies have clashed. The difference of number is great between the two groups, but it is still the alliance are positive and they believe that Luffy and his friends can open the borders of Wano. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1006 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 1006 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 1005 Recap

In One Piece episode 1005 recap, Queen, one of the top officers is absolutely ferocious with hai attempts to take down the enemy. The scientific genius doesn’t even differentiate between friends and foes and keeps on piercing Oni bullets through everyone within the sight. It only leads us to believe that to him, the fodder pirates are just expendable.

Luffy’s Ascendance

Luffy and Sanji tag along with each other and clear the way for Luffy to reach on the rooftop and assist the Scabbards in fighting Kaido. Sanji doesn’t want Luffy to deal with the fodder because he wants him to preserve strength. However, Luffy knows only one way to progress and that is fighting your way through it.

Jinbe arrives to help the duo clear headliner who had been engaged in the battle with them. Luffy and Sanji both get overwhelmed by his strength but Sanji doesn’t like the fact that the new guy is commanding things. He wants to establish a certain hierarchy and let Jinbe know that he has been there for a long time. Jinbe like a good sport takes it lightly.

Scabbard’s First Casualty

On the rooftop, the Scabbards cheer, presuming that the beast in front of them has been stained. However, little do they know about the durability of this giant creature. He’s known as the strongest creature in the world and certainly won’t go down this easily. As Scabbards start celebrating their victory, Kaido regroups himself.

Kaido gets back up and says that none of them are capable of executing strength like Oden. Their attacks are too shallow to do any kind of major damage. Kaido uses invisible slashes which end up slashing one of Kiku’s arms.

One Piece Episode 1006 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1006 spoilers, Kaido’s dragon slash makes the Scabbards take a step back. Kiku has lost one of her arms. Kinemon uses the fire to stop the bleeding from her arm. He asks her if she’ll be okay and she smiles and says this won’t hurt her.

Not Ready to Die

Kaido appreciates the determination shown by the Scabbards. He says that death is a thing that completes your life and like Roger and Whitebeard, they should get ready to die. Kinemon says that it’s not honorable for them to die at the hands of Kaido and both the forces collide once again.

Meanwhile, Sanji, Luffy, and Jinbe are on their way to the rooftop as they encounter various Beast Pirates along the way and beat them up. They encounter Hamlet, one of the headliners who attacks them with her minions. Back to the live floor, Queen has released his poison and more people are turning into ice demons.

Queen’s Plague

Queen laughs as he sits on top of everyone who’s turning into a demon. One of the Pleasurers asks him why he’s doing it to foes as well, to which he replies they’ll be of use while being an Oni. Queen hands the only antidote to Apoo and everyone starts chasing after him for the cure.

Back to Yamato, Sasaki injures Shinobu and she asks Yamato to protect Momonosuke. Sasaki’s group attacks Yamato but she blocks it. Momo asks her about her identity. Yamato reveals that although she’s Oden, she is also known by her other name, which is Yamato.

One Piece Episode 1006 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 1006 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

One Piece Episode 1006 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 1006 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, January 16th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, January 16th

India – 8:00 AM, January 16th

Europe – 5:00 AM, January 16th

UK – 6:00 AM, January 16th

Will Chopper be able to find the cure to Queen’s poison? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more One Piece updates, make sure to follow us on social media.