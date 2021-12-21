One Piece Episode 1005 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece is an ongoing anime series currently focusing on the Wano Kuni arc from the manga series. It is a pirate adventure story that revolves around a young pirate named Monkey D. Luffy whose ultimate goal is to become King of the Pirates.

Luffy sets sail to Grand Line along with his crewmates for the hunt of Grand Treasure called One Piece. To find it, he must find the island Laughtale which was only visited by one man in the last 800 years. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1005 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 1004 Recap

In One Piece episode 1004 recap, Yamato chases after Shinobu and Momonosuke and tries to convince them that she’s Oden. They’re skeptical at first but later on stop running away.

Lord Oden

Meanwhile, on the live floor, the Oni ice bullets fired by Queen are taking their effect by completely freezing the people it comes in contact with. Back to the rooftop, the Akayaza are fighting diligently to bring down Kaido.

Kaido still isn’t serious about them and calls them spineless. The Akazaya keep on attacking him but he manages to deflect the attacks. To finish it off at once and for all, he blasts fire breath.

2 Sword Style

Kinemon reflects on his life from the moment when he met Oden to their moments together with the Akazaya. He regrets being unable to save his lord but now he is fully prepared to sacrifice himself for Wano.

The Akazaya recover from Kaido’s flames and proceed to attack him with various techniques. Each of their techniques manages to hurt Kaido as he wonders how they’re able to do so. They’re merely imitating Oden’s 2 sword style yet still they’re able to damage him.

One Piece Episode 1005 Spoilers

For One Piece episode 1005 spoilers, we go back to Flower Capital where the festival is being celebrated by the people of Wano. This is the only day when they can freely celebrate without any worries.

The Flower Capital

The only time around when people can drink, they are happy to savor even one drop of liquor. The atmosphere is lively and people are hoping that the forces of Kinemon and his alliances defeat Kaido and Orochi’s army.

Back to the live floor, the poison is spreading among everyone and they’re turning into ice demons. Queen orders to close the door of every tower. Luffy and Sanji are still going their way up to where they encounter various beast pirates.

Not Oden

Bao Huang informs King about the locations n of Momonosuke and then he relays this information to Tobi Roppo. Sasaki arrives with his armor division group to attack Momonosuke however, Yamato interferes.

Back to the rooftop, Kaido gets back up and says that none of them are capable of executing strength like Oden. Their attacks are too shallow to do any kind of major damage. Kaido uses invisible slashes which end up slashing one of Kiku’s arms.

ok prayers have been ANSWERED. can’t wait for #ONEPIECE episode 1005 next week…SPECIAL EPISODE, BARTO’S SECRET ROOM!!! https://t.co/uLHYMQVMFa — animals of one piece 🏴‍☠️ (@animalsofOP) December 19, 2021

One Piece Episode 1005 Watch Online

The One Piece Episode 1005 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

One Piece Episode 1005 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 1005 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, January 2nd

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, January 2nd

India – 8:00 AM, January 2nd

UK – 6:00 AM, January 2nd

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, January 2nd

