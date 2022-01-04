With One Piece episode 1005 just around the corner, we have got some leaks for the upcoming episode as Scabbards take on the strongest creature of the world. Right now, the battle in Wano is intense with all Strawhat members and other allies engaged in the battle with Beast Pirates. Will they emerge victoriously? We will find out.

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. Its anime started airing back in 1999 and since then, it has run for about 1004 episodes. The anime is being produced by Toei Animation Studios which are famous for other titles such as Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1005 leaks, spoilers, and more.

One Piece Episode 1005 Leaks, Spoilers, Plot and More

One Piece Episode 1005 Leaks and Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1005 leaks and spoilers, we go back to Flower Capital where the festival is being celebrated by the people of Wano. This is the only day when they can freely celebrate without any worries.

The Flower Capital

The only time around when people can drink, they are happy to savor even one drop of liquor. The atmosphere is lively and people are hoping that the forces of Kinemon and his alliances defeat Kaido and Orochi’s army.

Back to the live floor, the poison is spreading among everyone and they’re turning into ice demons. Queen orders to close the door of every tower. Luffy and Sanji are still going their way up to where they encounter various beast pirates.

Not Oden

Bao Huang informs King about the locations n of Momonosuke and then he relays this information to Tobi Roppo. Sasaki arrives with his armor division group to attack Momonosuke however, Yamato interferes.

Back to the rooftop, Kaido gets back up and says that none of them are capable of executing strength like Oden. Their attacks are too shallow to do any kind of major damage. Kaido uses invisible slashes which end up slashing one of Kiku’s arms.



One Piece Episode 1005 Plot

The plot of One Piece revolves around a young energetic pirate boy Monkey D. Luffy whose goal is to become King of the pirates. To achieve this goal, he needs to find the mysterious treasure of One Piece which was last founded by the first and only Pirate King, Gold Roger.

Luffy sets on a voyage to Grand Line to search for this treasure along with his friends. He encounters various islands and faces many challenges to become strongest in the sea. Luffy faces and defeats mighty Warlords and fights with the Navy as he progresses towards his ultimate goal.

What is One Piece?

One Piece is said to be a grand treasure that was left by Gol D. Roger, the former Pirate King in the island called Laugh Tale. In his own words Roger, before his death mentioned that One Piece would give anyone fame, money, and treasure. After his words were delivered right before his execution, various pirates from across the sea sailed the Grand Line.

To find the island Laugh Tale, one must collect all four poneglyphs. We know the location of three poneglyphs which are Zou Island, Wholecake Island, and Wano country. However, the location of the last one isn’t known yet. Many fans speculate that Shanks is holding it and when Luffy finally defeats him, he will acquire it.

One Piece Episode 1005: Where to Watch

To watch One Piece episode 1005 in the English subbed version, you’ll need to subscribe to Crunchyroll and Funimation platform. Netflix is also streaming One Piece on their platform, but they haven’t uploaded the episodes from the Wano arc yet.

