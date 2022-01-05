One Piece Episode 1004 Summary – Queen’s Poison Bullets, Oden’s Two Sword Style

One Piece is a legendary anime series which is running for more than 20 years. Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name, One Piece is a shonen pirate adventure series that revolves around a young energetic pirate Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy sets out on a sail to Grand Line in the pursuit of One Piece.

H gathers various crew members along the way who have their own goals. They join his team and sail together in the search of One Piece. Currently, One Piece’s story is taking place in the Wano arc where the Strawhats and alliances are fighting against Beast Pirates. Their fate hinges on the fight between Luffy and Beast Pirates. Learn everything about the latest episode of the show in One Piece episode 1004 summary.

One Piece Episode 1004 Summary – Queen’s Poison Bullets

Queen brought his pellet gun that contains the bullets with Oni demon properties. Whoever gets shot with these bullets turns into an Oni demon. Queen has been ruthless while shooting these bullets by not even differentiating between friends and foes. He’s shooting everyone within sight.

Meanwhile, Yamato is chasing after Shinobu and Momonosuke, trying to convince them that she’s Oden. They are skeptical about Yamato’s behavior since Oden died a long time ago. Once they get to know Yamato, they’ll probably understand what she’s trying to say.

Oden’s Two Sword Style

At the rooftop, Scabbards and Kaido continue their fight. Kaido mocks the two sword styles that Kinemon and co are trying to resemble and he tells them that they can never match the flare of Oden. Kaido uses his Dragon’s breath, however, Kinemon slashes it and then proceeds to attack the Beast.

Kinemon has a flashback where he looks back to the formation of Scabbards and memories of his lord Oden. After getting composure, he gets on his knees and attacks Kaido. All the other Scabbards join in the process and deliver their attacks which damages Kaido. The beast gets perplexed and wonders how they’re able to damage him, even though their two-sword style doesn’t carry the resemblance of Oden.

One Piece Episode 1005 – What to Expect

In One Piece episode 1005, the fight between Scabbards and Kaido will continue. However, Kaido won’t be sitting ducks, and this time around, he will deliver a serious blow to the Akayaza.

The Flower Capital

The only time around when people can drink, they are happy to savor even one drop of liquor. The atmosphere is lively and people are hoping that the forces of Kinemon and his alliances defeat Kaido and Orochi’s army.

Back to the live floor, the poison is spreading among everyone and they’re turning into ice demons. Queen orders to close the door of every tower. Luffy and Sanji are still going their way up to where they encounter various beast pirates.

Not Oden

Bao Huang informs King about the locations n of Momonosuke and then he relays this information to Tobi Roppo. Sasaki arrives with his armor division group to attack Momonosuke however, Yamato interferes.

Back to the rooftop, Kaido gets back up and says that none of them are capable of executing strength like Oden. Their attacks are too shallow to do any kind of major damage. Kaido uses invisible slashes which end up slashing one of Kiku’s arms.

Will Scabbards be able to take down Kaido? Let us know your thoughts down below. For more One Piece updates, don’t forget to follow our social media handles. One Piece is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.