Based on the globally popular manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is an ongoing anime series currently on the Wano Arc in Four Emperors Saga. It is a pirate adventure anime series running for more than 20 years that focuses on young pirate Monkey D. Luffy.

Every pirate in the world wants to go to Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece. Luffy is also among those and to achieve his goal, he recruits a set of people with each having their unique identity. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1003 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 1002 Recap

In One Piece episode 1002 recap, everyone wonders why Drake attacked one of the numbers since they’re from the same side. Drake has a flashback where Coby tells him how befriending Luffy in any situation could benefit him and he follows his advice.

Welcome to Team

Zoro doesn’t want a piece of Hawkins and he immediately starts clashing with him. Hawkins tries to convince him but Zoro along with Jinbe and Franky doesn’t buy into his situation. However, Luffy decides to let Drake join their side and fight alongside them.

Meanwhile, Ulti and Page One return to the live floor to confront Luffy. Usopp uses his attack to knock out Page One and Nami introduces herself. Ulti and Page One recover and start running after Usopp and Nami. On the other hand, Apoo calls out the three numbers and asks them to initiate the attack.

Score to Settle

Franky lures out one of the Numbers as per the advice of Jinbe. As he goes out of the ground, one of the numbers follows him to the outside. Zoro and Hawkins are still going at each other with the former asking latter about his identity, however, Drake doesn’t reveal it.

Just as they’re fighting, Apoo comes into the picture and starts provoking them. Drake says that he has a score to settle with him while Zoro says that he dislikes Apoo. Both of them attack together and knock out Apoo. Meanwhile, Queen takes out a Gatling gun.

One Piece Episode 1003 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1003 spoilers, Queen takes out his Gatling gun and starts shooting a bullet down on samurais. Drake also gets shot with one of the bullets.

Let us Die

Meanwhile, on the top of the dome, Jack is severely injured by Nekomamushi and Inuarashi. One of his trunks is taken out by the pair and blood is gushing out of his body. Kaido calls him back as he could no longer watch him suffer more. He says that Jack is one of his hand-picked people and he can’t let him die.

Kaido uses Dragon Breath at the samurais intending to burn them. But surprisingly, Kinemon slashes it in two. The Akazaya has had enough of life and now they want to die and go to heaven like their master Oden.

Oden Two Sword Style

Big Mom tells Perospero that she can’t break her alliance with Kaido. Marco tells him that their little alliance is now over. Back on the rooftop, the Akazaya are fighting with Kaido and managing to injure him.

The Beast Pirates are perplexed upon seeing this sight. Kaido says that their attacks don’t carry any resemblance to Oden but still there hurting him. All of the Akazaya attack Kaido together which reopens his scar on the chest.

One Piece Episode 1003 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 1003 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to the platform to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 1003 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 1003 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, December 12th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, December 12th

India – 8:00 AM, December 12th

UK – 6:00 AM, December 12th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, December 12th

What kind of bullets is Queen firing?