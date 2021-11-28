One Piece Episode 1002 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece is an ongoing and one of the longest-running anime series in history that recently breached the mark of 1000 episodes. A direct adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name, One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his journey to becoming King of the Pirates.

After getting inspiration from Shanks, Luffy decides to become a pirate and find the grand treasure called One Piece left on an island called Laughtale by Gold Roger. To pursue his dream, he recruits various people to form his crew and sails in the Grand Line for the search of One Piece. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1002 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 1001 Recap

In One Piece episode 1001 recap, King comes down and reunites with Queen. He asks him if all the prisoners of Udon have descended to these lands. Queen then contacts all Tobi Roppo members to make an announcement.

Secret Plot

Queen tells all of them about the situation and how they’ll have to temporarily stop their internal power strife for a while. Hawkins mentions a person who has only a 1% chance of surviving after this battle. King tells them that they have to stop anyone from getting to the rooftop.

After their conversion, Who’s Who asks X Drake to join him. He tells him that now is the perfect chance to carry out their plot of assassinating Queen. Drake hesitates as he doesn’t have time to join him in his schemes.

Drake’s Situation

The numbers advance to attack the samurai. Strawhats back them up with Zoro and Jinbe taking the charge. They remember back in the thriller bark where they fought Oars, however, compared to that, they’ve become much stronger. Luffy turns gear 4 and attacks one of the numbers.

Queen injures X Drake and tells him that he found about his true identity. This was the reason why Who’s Who lured him away. Drake somehow escapes from them and stumbles across Luffy. He remembers that Coby told him to join Luffy if he ever got into trouble. He asks Luffy to let him join his side.

One Piece Episode 1002 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1002 spoilers, everyone wonders why Drake attacked one of the numbers since they’re from the same side. Drake has a flashback where Coby tells him how befriending Luffy in any situation could benefit him and he follows his advice.

Welcome to Team

Zoro doesn’t want a piece of Hawkins and he immediately starts clashing with him. Hawkins tries to convince him but Zoro along with Jinbe and Franky doesn’t buy into his situation. However, Luffy decides to let Drake join their side and fight alongside them.

Meanwhile, Ulti and Page One return to the live floor to confront Luffy. Usopp uses his attack to knock out Page One and Nami introduces herself. Ulti and Page One recover and start running after Usopp and Nami. On the other hand, Apoo calls out the three numbers and asks them to initiate the attack.

Let us Die

Franky lures out one of the Numbers as per the advice of Jinbe. Zoro decides to trust Hawkins and both of them team up to knock out Apoo. Queen takes out his Gatling gun and starts shooting a bullet down on samurais. Drake also gets shot with one of the bullets.

Meanwhile, on the top of the dome, Jack is severely injured by Nekomamushi and Inuarashi. Kaido calls him back as he could no longer watch him suffer more. Kaido uses Dragon Breath at the samurais but Kinemon slashes it in two. The Akazaya has enough of life and now they want to die and go to heaven like their master Oden.

One Piece Episode 1002 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece Episode 1002 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to their services to avail yourself streaming rights.

One Piece Episode 1002 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 1002 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, December 5th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, December 5th

India – 8:00 AM, December 5th

UK – 6:00 AM, December 5th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, December 5th

Will Luffy let Drake in his side? Share your thoughts on this.