Based on the manga series of the same name, One Piece is an ongoing anime series with more than 1000 episodes already at its disposal. It is a pirate adventure story that revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who wants to become King of the Pirates.

Currently on the Wano Arc, One Piece has entered it’s second last saga, prominently known as Four Emperors Saga. Luffy and his mates are fighting against Beast Pirates and by defeating them, they will liberate Wano country. There are many challenges ahead for the crew and this is only the beginning. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1001 spoilers, release date and time.

One Piece Episode 1001 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 1000 Recap

In One Piece episode 1000 recap, Big Mom goes rolling out of the dome. Perospero spots her and goes there to help her. Marco and Perospero take a halt from their fight.

Sulong Form

Back at the rooftop, the forces of Kozuki retainers along with several minks fight against Kaido, Jack and his minions. Nekomamushi and Inuarashi turn into their Sulong forms and asks Kinemon and others to take a step back. They then proceed to battle with Jack.

Meanwhile on the ground, Franky initiates the docking sequence of his Rhino Bike and Brachio Tank. Usopp and Chopper get out of it since it can only house one person. General Franky assembles itself and attacks one of the numbers and takes it down. Everyone is fascinated by this overwhelming display of strength.

Strawhats Assemble

Luffy tries to go to the rooftop to fight Kaido and Zoro tags along with him. However, Queen catches them in a mid air and throws them down. Sanji recovers from the rumble after being pierced by King and proceeds to join other Strawhats.

Next series of sequence involves all Strawhat members taking down enemies and some reflection on their past since the episode has hit the thousand mark. All of them are ready and geared up to fight the forces of Emperor and take the Wano country out of the hands of tyrannical king.

One Piece Episode 1001 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1001 spoilers, King comes down and reunites with Queen. He asks him if all the prisoners of Udon have descended to these lands. Queen then contacts all Tobi Roppo members to make an announcement.

Secret Plot

Queen tells all of them about the situation and how they’ll have to temporarily stop their internal power strife for a while. Hawkins mentions about a person who has only 1% chance of surviving after this battle. King tells them that they have to stop anyone from getting to the rooftop.

After their conversion, Who’s Who asks X Drake to join him. He tells him that now is the perfect chance to carry out their plot of assassinating Queen. Drake hesitates as be doesn’t have time to join him in his schemes.

Drake’s Situation

The numbers advance to attack the samurai. Strawhats back them up with Zoro and Jinbe taking the charge. They remember back in thriller bark where they fought Oars, however, compared to that, they’ve become much stronger. Luffy turns gear 4 and attacks one of the numbers.

Queen injures X Drake and tells him that he found about his true identity. This was the reason why Who’s Who lured him away. Drake somehow escapes from them and stumbles across Luffy. He remembers that Coby told him to join Luffy if he ever got into trouble. He asks Luffy to let him join his side.

One Piece Episode 1001 Watch Online

One Piece episode 1001 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 1001 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece episode 1001 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, November 28th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, November 28th

India – 8:00 AM, November 28th

UK – 6:00 AM, November 28th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, November 28th

Can Luffy and his crew defeat Kaido’s forces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.