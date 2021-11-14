One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on manga series of the same name. With 999 episodes to its name, One Piece is one of the longest-running anime series. Its story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece’s current arc is taking place in the Wano Country. The forces of Strawhats along with the samurai are dealing with Kaido and his underlings. They’re far from being evenly matched, however, the underdogs are outperforming the enemies miraculously. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 1000 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 999 Recap

In One Piece episode 999 recap, Franky knocks down Big Mom by running his bike over her head. Nami comes to him and hugs him as thanks for saving her. Big Mom slowly opens her eyes and wakes up.

Numbers

On the other hand, the Numbers get the hold of Brachio Tank. They start shaking it while Chopper and Usopp hide inside of it. Chopper inspires Usopp to fight back and they get in position. They fire some shot at Numbers, however, their sturdy bodies easily deflects the attacks.

At Luffy’s command, Yamato chases after Momo to look after him. She reaches the top floor where she meets Momonosuke and Shinobu. She introduces herself as Kozuki Oden and gets both of them confused. However, later they realize that she’s just a poser.

Jinbe and Robin

As Big Mom wakes up, Franky decides to confront her even after Nami’s warning. He tells her that their captain is going to become King of the Pirates so they can’t be afraid of a mere emperor. He charges up the radical beam and directs at Big Mom, however, gets distracted by the numbers.

By taking this advantage, Big Mom tries to attack him but Jinbe catches him by surprise. Jinbe combines his attack with Nico Robin which sends Big Mom away from the battlefield for a while. He thanks Robin for her help but states that Big Mom will return even angrier next time.

One Piece Episode 1000 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 1000 spoilers, the fight between Samurai and Pirate alliance with the Beast Pirates will continue. The Strawhats will assemble and unleash their full strength to deal with the enemies present in front of them.

Strawhats Assemble

Taking the opportunity, Franky and Commander Chopper decide to dock both of their vehicles which gets them excited. Luffy sees the chance to go to the rooftop and help Kinemon and others. He meets Zoro in the way who tags along with him. However, as he goes up, he gets interfered with by Queen and King.

Both of them go down crashing into the ground. Sanji also gets back up and Franky and Chopper return. All the Strawhats assemble ready to fight all out. Luffy tells others to take care of troops on the ground while he goes up and fights Kaido. King and Queen turn into their devil fruit forms to fight.

One Piece Episode 1000 Milestone

One Piece’s 1000 episode is a milestone for the show. There have been very few anime series that have achieved this mark, and it’s an honor for One Piece to do so. After countless arcs, the Strawhats have finally breached the number 1000 and the story is far from over.

On this occasion, we may see something special. It is already a known fact that the production team has planned something for the release of the 1000th episode. So it will be interesting to see what they bring to the table on this once-in-a-generation instance.

One Piece Episode 1000 Watch Online

You can watch One Piece episode 1000 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to their services to start streaming the episodes.

One Piece Episode 1000 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 1000 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, November 21st

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, November 21st

India – 8:00 AM, November 21st

UK – 6:00 AM, November 21st

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, November 21st

Can Strawhats defeat Beast Pirates? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.