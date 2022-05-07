Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a flagship manga series of the weekly shonen jump magazine. It revolves around the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew called Strawhat Pirates.

H wants to become King of the Pirates and to achieve that goal, he must find the mysterious treasure of One Piece which was left by previous pirate King Gold Roger. Luffy sets sail in the Grand Line and recruits various crewmates in search of One Piece. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1049 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1049 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1048 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1048 recap, the fight between Luffy and Kaido continues as we see a brief flashback.

Kaido’s Melting Body

Luffy asks Momonosuke to take Onigashima away as he’s going to attack Kaido. Momonosuke has a little flashback and he starts to form clouds. Kaido says that he’s not going to run away and take on Luffy’s attack. Kaido uses a great dragon torch which turns him into a fire dragon.

Whatever Kaido touches immediately melts down and when Luffy strikes him, he’s unable to do any damage as he burns out. Meanwhile, Usopp apologizes to Kinemon and Kiku for dropping them as we head into a brief flashback.

The Flashback

In the flashback, we see the final moments of Kozuki Oden as he ordered his retainers to run. Kaido goes after Momonosuke to settle the things while Orochi confirms Toki’s death. Each year passes with people suffering more wrath of Orochi.

They all wait for a long winter that Toki predicted and continue to live. In the present day, the flame torches sent by the citizens of Wano contain their wishes. Denjiro cuts down Orochi last time for good. Luffy uses his new attack called Bajrang Gun.

One Piece Chapter 1049 Spoilers

For One Piece chapter 1049 spoilers, there’s still some time left. However, since there’s no break next week, you can expect the spoilers to drop off early.

Luffy vs Kaido

The big fight in Wano is going on for quite a few chapters now. Kaido is not ready to go down and so is Luffy. Despite tasting defeat on multiple occasions, Luffy is getting back up each time and challenges the emperor with more resolve.

It seems like the wishes of the people of Wano are going to get answered pretty soon. Luffy is using some final combination of attacks to take down Kaido and they just might be enough. However, we never know, after all, Kaido is known as the strongest creature in the world.

Wano’s Hope

There was a beautiful panel in the last chapter where citizens of Wano launched lanterns into the sky stating their wishes. It is a great symbol telling readers that citizens of Wano still desire freedom and they still haven’t given up their hopes.

Their last hopes ride on the back of Luffy who is currently fighting their biggest enemy Kaido. If Luffy takes down Kaido tonight, the people of Wano will be able to live as free people tomorrow, or else their sufferings will continue.

One Piece Chapter 1049 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1049 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

One Piece Chapter 1049 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1049 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 16th

India – 9:30 PM, May 16th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 16th

Is this attack enough to take down Kaido? Leave your thoughts below and let us know. For more such updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.