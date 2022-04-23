One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is a pirate-action manga that centers on its main character Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy has one goal and that is to become King of the Pirates.

In his journey, he gathers various crewmates who have their own goals. He forms his crew by the name of Strawhat Pirates and they jump into the Grand Line in the search of One Piece. One Piece is currently on the Wano arc where Luffy is taking on Kaido. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1048 spoilers on Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1047 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1047 recap, Momonosuke tries to conjure the flame to life the Onigashima. Meanwhile, people in the Flower Capital celebrate the last few minutes of their freedom.

Momo’s Flashback

Yamato asks Momonosuke to produce clouds to lift Onigashima, however, he’s unable to do so. We see a flashback where Momonosuke interacts with his mom when she’s sending him into the future. Back to the present, we move to the rooftop.

Luffy uses the thunderbolt he grabbed earlier and throws it toward Kaido, however, he manages to dodge it. Kaido tells Luffy he can use any of his ridiculous devil fruit powers, however, the ability alone isn’t enough for domination. He gives him the example of Roger who didn’t have a devil fruit but still conquered the Grand Line.

Bring Down Onigashima

Kaido says that Haki is the thing that stands supreme among everyone and hits Luffy using Thunder Bagua. Luffy recovers after taking some damage and again uses thunderbolt. On the Flower Capital, people enjoy the last moments of the festival, and tomorrow they’ll be slaves again.

Back in the burning castle, Orochi manages to detach sea stone from himself and turns into his devil fruit form. On the rooftop, Luffy inflates his arm to the size of the Onigashima and prepares to punch it so that it doesn’t fall on the Flower Capital.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1048 Spoilers Reddit

The One Piece will be a break this week, however, you can expect One Piece chapter 1048 spoilers on Reddit to arrive early.

Landing Onigashima

Momonosuke has been trying his level best to get a hold of the island using his clouds. However, he hasn’t found any success despite several attempts. It’s been a really short time since Momo turned into an adult so it’s going to take more time for him to settle.

Seeing the state of Momo, Luffy decided to take the situation into his hands and land a massive punch on Kaido. The punch is as big as Onigashima so Luffy is thinking about pushing it away so that it doesn’t fall over Flower Capital. It will be interesting to see what kind of outcome comes out of this.

Luffy vs Kaido

We all thought that Luffy’s new power would be enough to take down Kaido, however, we are once again proven wrong. It seems like Kaido doesn’t even consider Luffy’s newfound power. To him, devil fruits aren’t that impressive.

Kaido believes that Haki can dominate any other power in the world and that’s why, despite Luffy possessing a godlike fruit, it doesn’t make any difference to him. He is still dominating Luffy in the gear 5 and it seems like the battle isn’t going to end soon.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1048 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1048 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 2nd

India – 9:30 PM, May 2nd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 2nd

UK – 4:00 PM, May 2nd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 2nd

Can Luffy take down Kaido? Let us know what you think down below. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.