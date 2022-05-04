One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It revolves around a young energetic pirate called Monkey D. Luffy and his dream to become King of the Pirates. To achieve his goal, Luffy recruits various crew members and sets sail in the Grand Line.

In the ongoing arc, Luffy and co are fighting the forces of the emperor Kaido. Kaido, who has terrorized Wano for decades is now on his last straw and the Strawhat Luffy is about to deliver the final blow. Will he succeed? Find out as we discuss One Piece chapter 1048 leaks and spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Leaks and Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1048 Leaks – The Cover Story

Unfortunately, the theories involving Blackbeard infiltrating Whole cake Island are wrong as we just learned from the latest cover story that the people who came to Pudding’s town are from Germa. The previous cover story left everyone hanging with the silhouette of two people, however, this cover story has been clarified now.

It seems like this cover story involving Germa is going to end now. Reiju and others are probably there to save her two brothers who were captured by Big Mom earlier. We could see the beginning of a new cover story starting from the next chapter.

Bajrang Gun

Momonosuke asks Luffy to take Onigashima away as he strikes a giant punch. Kaido tells Luffy that there was a man who got burnt 20 years ago. Kaido uses a great dragon torch which allows him to melt everything he touches.

Because of this new power of Kaido, Luffy treads very cautiously toward the beast. He tells him that he won’t let Kaido do as he pleases. He gets a flashback where Hyogoro teaches him how to use Ryou. Luffy says Hyogoro has already told him how to use haki without touching the skin and he uses a new attack called “Bajrang Gun”.

The Flashback

Usopp apologizes to Kinemon and Kiku for dropping them and asks them whether they’re breathing. We see a brief flashback where Oden is executed and the scabbards run away as per the orders given by their leader. They run away with tears in their eyes.

Orochi tells Kaido that they must be heading towards Kuri where Oden’s child is residing. Kaido goes there himself to settle it. Orochi asks his subordinates what happened to Hiyori and they confirm her death. With this, the Kozuki line is out.

Wano’s Retribution

Orochi asks Samurais to choose the sides and they choose their lord Oden’s side and prepare to fight. However, Kaido and his forces are too strong for them to defeat. Later on, Kaido enslaves all of them to work and starts making a weapon factory.

As each year passes, the citizens of Wano wait for the long winter that Hiyori prophecized in the hope that one day someone will come to save them. In the present time, Denjiro slashes Orochi thus ending him for good. Meanwhile, Luffy lands his new attack on Kaido.

Would Luffy be able to take down Kaido with this attack? Let us know down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.