As one of the longest-running manga series of all time, One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It has been running for more than 20 years while also holding the title of the highest-selling manga series of all time.

In the current arc, Luffy has awakened his devil fruit and now he’s on gear 5th. Even after having such an incredible boost, Kaido is still standing tall and simply not going down. Luffy is using some of his new attacks, however, Kaido is taking them head-on without any worries. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1048 breakdown.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Breakdown

One Piece Chapter 1048 Breakdown – Bajrang Gun

Momonosuke asks Luffy to take Onigashima away as he strikes a giant punch. Kaido tells Luffy that there was a man who got burnt 20 years ago. Kaido uses a great dragon torch which allows him to melt everything he touches.

Because of this new power of Kaido, Luffy treads very cautiously toward the beast. He tells him that he won’t let Kaido do as he pleases. He gets a flashback where Hyogoro teaches him how to use Ryou. Luffy says Hyogoro has already told him how to use haki without touching the skin and he uses a new attack called “Bajrang Gun”.

The Flashback

Usopp apologizes to Kinemon and Kiku for dropping them and asks them whether they’re breathing. We see a brief flashback where Oden is executed and the scabbards run away as per the orders given by their leader. They run away with tears in their eyes.

Orochi tells Kaido that they must be heading towards Kuri where Oden’s child is residing. Kaido goes there himself to settle it. Orochi asks his subordinates what happened to Hiyori and they confirm her death. With this, the Kozuki line is out.

Wano’s Retribution

Orochi asks Samurais to choose the sides and they choose their lord Oden’s side and prepare to fight. However, Kaido and his forces are too strong for them to defeat. Later on, Kaido enslaves all of them to work and starts making a weapon factory.

As each year passes, the citizens of Wano wait for the long winter that Hiyori prophecized in the hope that one day someone will come to save them. In the present time, Denjiro slashes Orochi thus ending him for good. Meanwhile, Luffy lands his new attack on Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 1049 – What to Expect

In One Piece chapter 1049, you can expect the fight to continue between Kaido and Luffy. It has been a long time since their fight has started and we are starting to see that it won’t be long before the beast is knocked out, or maybe not.

Kaido is a beast and despite several attempts by Luffy, he seems unmoved. Luffy has thrown everything at him, however, he’s still standing tall. On the other hand, Luffy has got defeated multiple times and he could go out one more time if Kaido continues to deliver the same offense. The next chapter will dictate the direction of the battle.

One Piece Chapter 1048 – Where to Read

You can read One Piece chapter 1048 on Viz media and Mangaplus.

