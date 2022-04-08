One Piece Chapter 1047 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is one of the most popular manga series on the planet that has been running for more than 2 decades. It focuses on Monkey D. Luffy and his exploits as a pirate sailing in the Grand Line.

In the current arc of One Piece, Luffy is fighting against the strongest creature in the world and he has just awakened his devil fruit. The fight is getting intense as we are reaching the climax. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1047 spoilers on Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1046 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1046 recap, Raizo derives a plan to put out the fire which has engulfed Onigashima.

Who Are You?

On the rooftop, Kaido comments that Luffy has awakened his fruit, hence he’s able to do all these things. He also asks him who exactly is he and Luffy replies to him by stating that he’s a man who is going to become King of the Pirates and surpass him.

Both of them clash and continue with their fight. Elsewhere, the fire in Onigashima keeps on spreading and it sweeps everyone under it. Usopp is trying to stop it but he doesn’t have any success. At such a moment, Raizo comes up with a plan to save everyone.

Thunder God

Raizo uses the technique used by Zunesha and forms a Jutsu to spread the water across the entire island. Jinbe assists him to deliver the water everywhere on the island using his Fishman Technique. By combining both of their techniques, they manage to spread water across every nook and cranny.

Meanwhile, Yamato observes that Kaido:s clouds are getting weaker which can cause the island to go down at any point. She wants Momo to be prepared and hold the island. We see Luffy in a new form surrounded by thunder and lightning in his hand.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Spoilers Reddit

For next week, One Piece is on the break, hence we might have some delay in One Piece chapter 1047 spoilers on Reddit.

Enel Who?

In the last panel of the chapter, Oda revealed something interesting. Luffy is engulfed in the thunder and in his hand, he’s carrying a piece of lightning. Although Gorosei said that the wielder of Gomu Gomu No Mi is only limited by their imagination, this seems like a huge stretch.

Luffy suddenly turning into a thunder God raises a lot of questions. We already have a devil fruit of Logia type that provides the attributes of lightning. Hence, it doesn’t make much sense for Luffy to have the same power. Hopefully, in the next chapter, things will be more clear.

Final Blow

It seems like Kaido is nearing his limit and won’t be able to hold for much longer. As pointed out by Yamato, his clouds are getting weak which means that Kaido may just collapse at any point. However, it’s going to take a lot to take down the beast.

In his current state, he’s still asking some tough questions to Luffy. Despite Luffy gaining godlike power, Kaido is still standing strong in front of him and fighting him on the equal footing. Luffy will have to do something extraordinary to defeat the beast.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1047 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1047 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, April 18th

India – 9:30 PM, April 18th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, April 18th

UK – 4:00 PM, April 18th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, April 18th

Can Luffy take down Kaido?