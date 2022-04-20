One of the longest-running manga series, One Piece is Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece that holds the accolade of being the highest selling manga in history. It is a shonen pirates story that revolves around the pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his adventures in the Grand Line.

Luffy has one goal and that is to become King of the pirates. But to do that, he must find the mysterious treasure One Piece which is found by only one person in the past by the name of Gold Roger. He sets out on an adventure on Grand Line with his crewmates to look for the grand treasure. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1047 leaks and spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Leaks – Cover Story

For this week’s chapter, One Piece doesn’t have any cover story. In the last chapter, we saw two unknown individuals invade the place where Pudding was staying. We weren’t able to see their faces as they were covered in silhouette, however, some people believe that they were Blackbeard Pirates.

It is also possible for them to be just Niji and Yonji who managed to escape from the book. Whatever that maybe, for this week, we have a colour spread. In the spread, Strawhat Pirates are chilling on the beach with Dragon Momo. We might get to see the continuation of the cover story in next week.

Momonosuke’s Flashback

The chapter begins with the flashback and once again we go back to 20 years past into Wano. Although we don’t know the length of the flashback yet, it can be presumed that it is going to be related to Momonosuke.

It is based around the time when Momonosuke decided to travel into the future. The leakers haven’t provided much information on this so we might have to wait for few other sources to confirm. But one thing is for sure, we are getting a flashback.

Luffy’s New Attack

In the last chapter, we saw Luffy grabbing lightening to attack Kaido. In this chapter, he continues with the assault by using his new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Thunder”. No description of it is available in the early leaks but we can assume that it is going to be related to thunderbolt he caught earlier.

While fighting, Kaido also confirmed that Roger wasn’t a devil fruit user. It is known within the community that Roger didn’t have any devil fruit, but it was only lacking confirmation from Oda. But now that we know about it, we can conclude that the King of Pirates conquered Grand Line without any fruit powers.

Orochi’s Escape

Hiyori had a good moment couple of chapters ago where she finished off Orochi. However, in this chapter, we learn that he’s not gone. Because of the fire, the sea stone nail from him comes off and he transform into his dragon form.

Meanwhile, onto the fight between Kaido and Luffy, it is far from over. Despite Luffy coming up with over the top attacks, Kaido has been able to fend them off successfully. Luffy inflates his hand and makes it as bigger as the entire island of Onigashima to attack Kaido and chapter concludes.

What are your thoughts on Luffy’s new power? Let us know down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.