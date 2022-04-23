One of the longest-running manga series of all time, One Piece is an ongoing manga series that revolves around the adventures of the pirate group Strawhats Pirates. Led by its captain Monkey D. Luffy, the crew jumps into the Grand Line in the hunt of One Piece.

Currently, on the Wano arc, Strawhat Pirates with an alliance of Samurais are fighting against Kaido and his forces. Luffy is on the rooftop and his battle with the Strongest creature in the world is nearing its end. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1047 breakdown.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Breakdown

One Piece Chapter 1047 Breakdown – Cover Story

For this week’s chapter, One Piece doesn’t have any cover story. In the last chapter, we saw two unknown individuals invade the place where Pudding was staying. We weren’t able to see their faces as they were covered in silhouette, however, some people believe that they were Blackbeard Pirates.

It is also possible for them to be just Niji and Yonji who managed to escape from the book. Whatever that may be, for this week, we have a color spread. In the spread, Strawhat Pirates are chilling on the beach with Dragon Momo. We might get to see the continuation of the cover story next week.

Momonosuke’s Flashback

The chapter begins with a flashback and once again we go back to 20 years past in Wano. Although we don’t know the length of the flashback yet, it can be presumed that it is going to be related to Momonosuke.

It is based around the time when Momonosuke decided to travel into the future. The leakers haven’t provided much information on this so we might have to wait for a few other sources to confirm. But one thing is for sure, we are getting a flashback.

One Piece Chapter 1047 Breakdown

Luffy’s New Attack

In the last chapter, we saw Luffy grabbing lightning to attack Kaido. In this chapter, he continues with the assault by using his new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Thunder”. No description of it is available in the early leaks but we can assume that it is going to be related to the thunderbolt he caught earlier.

While fighting, Kaido also confirmed that Roger wasn’t a devil fruit user. It is known within the community that Roger didn’t have any devil fruit, but it was only lacking confirmation from Oda. But now that we know about it, we can conclude that the King of Pirates conquered Grand Line without any fruit powers.

Kaido: “You can only conquer the sea with Haki”



Luffy: yeah iight #OnePiece1047 pic.twitter.com/OZ2fDYsZe5 — Go D Usopp (@NeverMissUsopp) April 21, 2022

Orochi’s Escape

Hiyori had a good moment a couple of chapters ago when she finished off Orochi. However, in this chapter, we learn that he’s not gone. Because of the fire, the sea stone nail from him comes off and he transforms into his dragon form.

Meanwhile, onto the fight between Kaido and Luffy, it is far from over. Despite Luffy coming up with over-the-top attacks, Kaido has been able to fend them off successfully. Luffy inflates his hand and makes it as bigger as the entire island of Onigashima to attack Kaido and the chapter concludes.

What’s your favorite moment from the latest chapter of One Piece? Let us know down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.