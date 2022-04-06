One Piece Chapter 1046 To Be Based on Raizo

One Piece chapter 1046 initial spoilers are out and from what we know so far, it seems like the chapter will be based on Raizo. Yup, you heard it right, not Luffy, not Kaido, or any other significant character but Raizo. At this point, you expect Oda to pull this kind of thing.

Many are anticipating it to be an April fool’s joke but it seems like this is legit. While the leaker has mentioned that the chapter’s name is Raizo, he has also stated that it won’t completely revolve around him. Let’s discuss everything we know about the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1046 Title

The title of the One Piece chapter 1046 is Raizo. It will feature a part where Raizo will execute his plan. As for other stuff, guess we will know more when detailed spoilers are out. However, the leakers have specifically mentioned that for this week, there won’t be any detailed summary until the raw scans come out.

In any case, for this week, we will be focusing on our plan for Raizo. What is it? We don’t know yet but hopefully, it is going to be something interesting.

Raizo’s Plan

If you could remember, a few chapters ago, Raizo told everyone that they can’t die here as their death will be in vain. He also mentioned a plan he had which he will be putting into motion. Raizo didn’t mention anything particularly related to it, but we assume that it’s something related to his Jutsu.

Maybe Raizo is trying to find a way for people to escape from Onigashima as it is just on the brink of falling. Both people in Onigashima, as well as the ones in the Flower Capital, are in danger and it’s going to be chaotic if the island falls onto the capital. Hopefully, Raizo has some solution to prevent this tragedy.

One Piece Chapter 1046 – What to Expect

In One Piece chapter 1046, you can expect the fight between Luffy and the beast to continue and reach its climax. Luffy has reached his ultimate state and there’s no way beyond this for him. If he were to win, this is the only chance he has.

Kaido on the other hand is pretty exhausted and can’t go on for much longer. Though he fancies a body of a mythical Zoan, even he has limits. Luffy and others’ attacks have hurt him and it’s starting to take a toll on his body.

From this point onwards, it’s the battle of endurance between the two. Whoever falls first loses. However, there are still a few twists and turns ahead as Oda won’t just abruptly end the fight of such a high caliber. In the next chapter, we will learn the direction in which the current arc is going.

One Piece Chapter 1046 – Where to Read

One Piece chapter 1046 will be available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.

What are your thoughts on Raizo's plan? Let us know in the comments.