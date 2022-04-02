One Piece Chapter 1046 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece is the highest-selling manga series in history, running for more than 25 years, and is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become King of the Pirates.

Luffy’s goal is to find One Piece, however, he needs to sail in the dangerous Grand Line to achieve this goal. Luffy recruits a group of unique individuals and forms his pirate crew by the name of Strawhat Pirates and jumps into the ocean in pursuit of One Piece. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1046 spoilers on Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1045 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1045, the whole chapter revolves around the fight between Luffy and Kaido.

The Properties of Paramecia and Zoan

After Luffy delivers a heavy punch to Kaido, the beast says that Luffy must have awakened his fruit since he’s able to turn his surroundings into rubber. However, he’s perplexed as to how Luffy can transform his body like a Zoan.

Luffy goes into the mouth of Kaido and inflates himself inside Kaido’s stomach. He then proceeds to launch a new form which turns him into a huge giant. It surprises Kaido along with Momonosuke and Yamato who are watching from the sidelines.

Drums of Liberation

Luffy uses Kaido as a jump rope which makes the beast furious. He uses Blast Breath at point-blank and completely roasts Luffy. However, the protagonist recovers immediately. The sequence is very funny as we witness some of the characters having their eyes being popped out.

Luffy loses his all-white form for some time but after his heartbeat gets faster again, he manages to regain the gear 5th form and proceeds to attack Kaido. This time he punches Kaido hard in the face and tells that this is getting fun for him.

One Piece Chapter 1046 Spoilers Reddit

There’s no break next week for manga but we will have to wait for a few days for One Piece chapter 1046 spoilers on Reddit.

Luffy vs Kaido

Luffy vs Kaido has been going on for a while now but we haven’t got a concrete winner yet. The protagonist has tasted defeat on multiple occasions, however, this time, it seems like Luffy might just pull off the unthinkable.

Kaido on the other hand, still after taking so many blows and attacks is standing firm than ever. He’s in no way looking weak and he looks to dismantle the opponent in front of him. Kaido has found a new form of respect for Luffy and he would give his all to win this battle.

Looney Tunes in One Piece

The last chapter was similar to an episode of Looney Tunes shows. Popping eyes, random events, all have made One Piece seem like a cartoon from the west. One Piece has always been a goofy series, however, post-time skip, things have gotten quite serious.

That’s why a certain section of the fanbase isn’t happy with the way Oda is going about One Piece. However, the majority of the fans are happy to see One Piece return to its root. After all, this is what made One Piece the way it is.

