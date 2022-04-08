One Piece is an ongoing manga series that holds the record of the highest-selling manga series of all time. It is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda who has been writing this series for the past 25 years.

One Piece’s story revolves around a pirate crew by the name of Strawhat Pirates whose captain Monkey D. Luffy is the main protagonist. Luffy and his crewmates sail over the Grand Line in the hunt for a treasure called One Piece which was only discovered by previous pirate King Gold Roger. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1046 breakdown.

One Piece Chapter 1046 Breakdown

One Piece Chapter 1046 Breakdown – The Cover Story

In this week’s One Piece cover story, we continue with what happened to Germa 66’s members after Luffy and co escaped the island. In the last cover story, we saw Niji and Yonji getting harassed by Big Mom’s kids. However, in this chapter, two mysterious figures have appeared on the island.

Many are proclaiming them to be Blackbeard Pirates who are taking the advantage of the absence of Big Mom. It was hinted after act 2 that Blackbeard was setting to sail somewhere and he might just be targeting Big Mom’s territory for some reason.

Luffy vs Kaido Continues

Back on the rooftop, the battle between Luffy and Kaido continues to flourish. Luffy his in gear 5th form is invincible and Kaido can’t do much to take down his opponent. Kaido tells him that he has lost many things in this war and so has Luffy.

However, he believes that once he defeats him, everything will be over. He asks him who the hell he is to which Luffy replies that he is Monkey D. Luffy and he’s going to become King of the Pirates by surpassing him.

Raizo’s Plan

The main focus of this chapter was Raizo and his plan to put down the fire which has engulfed the entirety of Onigashima. We get a brief flashback of Raizo where we see him observing how Zunesha is watering down the enemies.

Raizo takes inspiration from this and derives a technique to accumulate water. Jinbe helps him by infusing his own Fishman Technique and spreads the water all across Onigashima, thus putting down the fire and saving everyone.

The Falling Island

As Luffy and Kaido’s fight continues, we see some of the other faces and their situation. We also get to see Zoro after a couple of chapters who is being carried by Franky who is looking for Chopper. Meanwhile, Killer is also quite tired and he is getting helped by his crewmates.

Kaido’s clouds are also getting weak and Yamato points out that the beast won’t be able to hold for much longer. That’s why it’s up to Momonosuke to conjure the clouds and save the island from falling over the Flower Capital.

Kaido's clouds are also getting weak and Yamato points out that the beast won't be able to hold for much longer. That's why it's up to Momonosuke to conjure the clouds and save the island from falling over the Flower Capital.