Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is an ongoing manga series serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become King of the Pirates. Luffy wants to find a grand treasure called One Piece and hence achieve his goal.

H faces lots of obstacles in his journey. However, with the help of his crew, he overcomes many hindrances and keeps moving forward. One Piece is often praised for its immersive world-building, intricately curated plot and it’s characters. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1045 breakdown.

One Piece Chapter 1045 Breakdown

One Piece Chapter 1045 Breakdown – Kaido vs Luffy

As everyone expected, the battle this time around revolves between Kaido and Luffy. While Sun God Nika and gear 5 are cool, we shouldn’t forget that Luffy is fighting an emperor right now who is said to be the strongest creature in the world.

According to the leaker, the fight is going to be hilarious. That’s why we haven’t received much information about the chapter this week since most of them are just fighting. However, it is specifically mentioned that fight is funny and people are going to find it entertaining.

Unique Fruit

While Kaido is fighting off Luffy, he comments about how unique the fruit Luffy is. Earlier he had also commented about the same. Kaido revealed that Luffy’s fruit although made of rubber was still able to hurt. Now after the latest reveal, we found why it was the case.

He also says that while Luffy can turn the environment around him like Paramecia, he can also transform like a Zoan user. It seems like Luffy could find out about the real nature of the fruit through the words of Kaido himself.

New Attack

Luffy uses a new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Giant” which turns his entire body into a huge giant. While the wrecks havoc on the rooftop, Yamato, and Momonosuke reach the rooftop to witness this new form of Luffy.

Both Luffy and Kaido fight head-on, taking each other’s hits. Luffy gets exhausted but his heart starts pumping again which brings him back up. He punches Kaido hard and tells him this is getting fun.

One Piece Chapter 1046 – What to Expect

You can expect the ongoing fight to continue in One Piece chapter 1046. However, it doesn’t seem like it will come to end soon. A beast like Kaido can’t be defeated this easily. Although Luffy has been toying around with him for a while, he hasn’t done any serious damage.

Kaido on the other hand is as sturdy as ever. Despite fighting for this long, he is still not even breaking a sweat. Luffy on the other hand is getting exhausted pretty quickly and we don’t know how long his gear 5 could go for.

One Piece Chapter 1045 – Where to Read

You can read One Piece chapter 1045 on Viz media and Mangaplus.

What are your thoughts on the latest chapter of One Piece? Leave your thoughts down below.