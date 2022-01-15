One Piece Chapter 1038 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece is an ongoing manga series being published by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is their flagship series that has been running for over 20 years. Created by Eiichiro Oda, it is a pirate adventure manga series that revolves around the protagonist Luffy and his pirate crew Strawhats’ adventure in their sail across Grand Line.

Luffy has one goal and that is to become King of the Pirates. However, the path to achieving it is not an easy one. He must find the treasure called One Piece left by the former Pirate King on the island called Laughtale. Luffy recruits various people in his journey and begins the pursuit of One Piece. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1038 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1037 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1037 recap, Luffy and Kaido continue their fight on the rooftop. Meanwhile, some interesting development is taking place on the out shores of Wano.

Luffy vs Kaido

A large portion of the chapter dealt with the fight between Kaido and Luffy taking ace on the rooftop. It started with Kaido drinking a large bottle of sake and getting drunk. The chapter focused on various states of Kaido when he is drunk. Luffy initially thought this state would weaken Kaido, however, he was stronger than ever.

Despite facing too many enemies at this point, Kaido is still fully taking Luffy’s attacks. This goes on to show how strong these Emperors are and they’re not to be underestimated. In the fight, Kaido shows 4 drunken states off his. He is also frustrated with not being able to protect the castle but he believes that it can be repaired.

Secret Devil Fruit

There was also some discussion about the legendary devil fruit among Gorosei back in Marijoise. Even for elders whose age we don’t know, it’s a thing of the past. WG had to hide its true name because of the kind of threat it was to them. However, its sudden awakening has put them into shock.

There are already many speculations among the fans about the possible identity of that fruit. The most probable assumptions are Law’s fruit and Tama’s fruit. Many are saying that Tama’s fruit could be originally called Uranus. Because it was able to control creatures like Zunesha, it was a threat to WG. Hence, they hid its name from the public.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Spoilers Reddit

The One Piece is on the break next week so there will be some delay in One Piece chapter 1038 spoilers Reddit. Hopefully, we will get the leaks soon.

Zunesha’s Reason for Arrival

Oda has started the air by dropping a massive bomb. Zunesha’s return was unexpected and nobody foresaw this scenario. The giant elephant who wasn’t was to control his body has somewhat made it to Wano. But what is his purpose? Is he here to help Luffy or co? Or does he have another goal?

We are having many discussions regarding this topic among the One Piece community. Some are saying that someone has ordered him to come here while some are saying that he has broken the curse and come here of his will. Whatever the case may be, this has certainly made the entire arc interesting.

World Government’s Stance

One interesting thing that we noticed in the last chapter is the appearance of the World Government’s ships, not the Navy’s. Yes, the flags on those ships were of WG and there weren’t any navy soldiers in it. This means that WG wants to do this operation in cover and doesn’t even want the navy to know what’s happening.

As heartless as Akainu is, he wouldn’t let this matter slide. He has stood against Five Elders in the past and he wouldn’t hesitate to repeat that. Sakazuki earlier strictly told Kizaru not to interfere with the matters of Wano. However, now that the WG is involved, he will surely take some action.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1038 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1038 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 30th

India – 9:30 PM, January 30th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 30th

UK – 4:00 PM, January 30th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 30th

What is the purpose of Zunesha? Let us know what you think in the comments.