One Piece Chapter 1038 Leaks, Spoilers

One Piece chapter 1038 has just come out and we have a lot to discuss the events that occurred in it. With each new chapter, Oda is introducing us to a new aspect of the world of One Piece. In the last chapter, we discovered that Zunesha has come to Wano and right now dealing with the forces of the Government.

We also found that Government had purposefully changed the name of a particular devil fruit and now there’s a big question mark about its original identity. Unfortunately, none of those things are revealed in the leaks, however, from what we have, it’s still information to look forward to. Let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1038 leaks and talk about what will happen in the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Leaks

One Piece Chapter 1038 Leaks – Cover Story

Oda continues with the cover story series of Germa 66’s escape from the Whole Cake Island. This time, on the cover story page, we see that Yonji and Niji have been trapped by Big Mom in the Mont d’Or creature book. It indicates that not all of Germa 66 members were able to escape from the island.

Maybe, Big Mom trapped them after she failed to chase over Strawhats. She might be seen Germa escaping and out of frustration, capturing two of the siblings. Now, we don’t know whether Judge will return to Whole cake Island to retrieve his sons or not. But going by his behavior, he would probably take a chance, after all, he created those two.

Raizo vs Fukorukuju

The best fight in the Wano country arc is still at a stalemate. The ninja and samurai are hellbent on seeing through the end of each other and seeing who falls first. The fire has engulfed the entire building and it’s now just the battle of endurance between these two people.

On the other hand, Chopper shows some worries for Zoro as he speculates that the adverse effects of medicine from Zou may kick in anytime and Zoro may not be able to survive them. However, knowing Zoro’s resolve to live, we all know that this kind of ordeal is nothing new to him and he will survive.

Izou’s Situation

While Chopper is contemplating the state of Zoro, the swordsman sees a skeleton with a large scythe appearing in front of him. Now, we don’t know if it’s just his hallucination or if it’s something real. In any case, this could lead to something interesting that we will see soon.

On the other hand, Izou who was covering for Usopp and fighting all the enemies seems to have done with everyone. She now looks to confront CP0 agents but the agents have no interest in him because they think it’s not a priority. Despite that, Izou chases after them to try and catch them.

Kid and Law vs Big Mom

Yamato is in the underground basement and to prevent fire from reaching there, she tries to fight it. Back at the emperor vs two of the members of Worst Generation, Kid and Law look to be defeated on the ground but they both get up. She then changes her direction and goes towards where Kaido is.

In the midway, she gets interrupted by Law and Kid who attack her once again. They’re not down and certainly not finished with the fight. The duo tells the emperor that even if they die, they won’t let her reach the top where Luffy is fighting Kaido.

In the midway, she gets interrupted by Law and Kid who attack her once again. They're not down and certainly not finished with the fight. The duo tells the emperor that even if they die, they won't let her reach the top where Luffy is fighting Kaido.