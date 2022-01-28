One Piece chapter 1038 chapter raw scans are just out and we’ve discovered a lot of interesting things regards to the development of the ongoing battles in Onigashima. One Piece is on its Wano arc and things are about to end in a few more chapters.

One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda who started this series back in 1997 and now it’s been running for more than 20 years. Revolving around the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become pirate King, One Piece is a story of adventure, friendship, progress, and freedom. Let’s break down One Piece chapter 1038 and see what happened in it.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Breakdown

One Piece Chapter 1038 Breakdown – The Fire Engulfing Onigashima

The fire set up by Kanjuro is still taking its effect and propagating through every location on the island. His goal was to send it through the basement and ignite Onigashima on fire. This will kill everyone not only on Onigashima but also on Flower Capital where people are celebrating.

Meanwhile, the battle between Fukorukuju and Raizo is also nearing its end. Fukorukuju wants Raizo to stop his jutsu so that both of them can free themselves and escape from fire. However, Raizo is hell-bent on seeing through the end and staying on his feet through the fire.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Breakdown

The Clash of Emperor and Worst Generation

Big Mom has shown how scary an emperor can be when they get serious. Two of the Worst Generation members have shown their best attacks to the emperor but they’re still not able to bring her down. She attacked them right and left and threw them into a bloodbath.

She then goes towards the rooftop hoping to reunite with Kaido and execute her plans. However, she is once again interrupted by Law who increases the size of his sword and pierces it through the mouth of Big Mom, almost killing her. Later on, Kid uses his attack and completely crushes Big Mom to the bone, stating that he isn’t letting her get anywhere rooftop.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Breakdown

Zoro’s Situation

Zoro has been fighting left and right throughout Onigashima. First, he dealt with various underlings of Beast Pirates. Later on, he went to fight Apoo to retrieve the antidote. After that, he went to the rooftop to fight with two emperors and finally cashed with King and defeated one of the very few survivors of the Lunarian race.

His case was aided by the secret medicine from Zou which hurts the body after it exhausts its limit. Zoro is currently suffering from the after the state of the cure and facing the consequences. There’s a giant skeleton in front of him with a scythe and he seems to be the only person who’s able to see him.

One Piece Chapter 1039 – What to Expect

In One Piece chapter 1038, you can expect Big Mom and Kid and Law to continue their fight. Big Mom has probably underestimated these two and forgot that they’re members from the Worst Generation who will charge the future. Big Mom won’t be able to reach the rooftop anytime soon.

We also have an interesting situation with Zoro. From the outside, he is lying unconscious and everyone thinks that he is on the verge of death. However, from the inside, he is fighting a skeleton who has come to take his life. It will be interesting to see how Zoro deals with this situation and come out of this predicament.

One Piece Chapter 1038 – Where to Read

You can read One Piece chapter 1038 on Viz media and Mangaplus.

Which is your favourite moment from One Piece chapter 1038? Let us know in the comments. For more such content, don’t forget to follow us on social media.